General Electric : New Services Offerings from GE Digital Leverage Expert Implementations to Achieve Faster Time to Value and Accelerate…

03/30/2021 | 10:03am EDT
  • Quick Start solutions enable rapid deployment of industrial applications for Continuous Improvement, Enterprise Scalability, and Visibility
  • Companies can accelerate manufacturing modernization with expert implementation services, trusted deployment, and reliable training

SAN RAMON, Calif. - March 30, 2021 - GE Digital today announced the availability of new Professional Services offerings to help industrial companies accelerate realization of business outcomes such as improved efficiency, less waste, and higher quality. Quick Start for Industrial Advanced Analytics, Quick Start for Proficy Operations Hub, and Quick Start for OEE allow industrial companies to partner with GE Digital to deploy the company's industry-leading, intuitive software with uniquely proven action plans for rapid digital transformation and continuous improvement.

IIoT implementation can be a challenge that requires not only broad IT expertise, but deep knowledge of manufacturing needs and operations, and these solutions address that requirement.

'The market is moving fast, driving our customers to manage more SKUs, shorter production runs and more line change overs. Our solutions can scale from plant to enterprise-wide and then beyond the four-walls, from Plant Operations to Enterprise execution across many industries,' said Richard Kenedi, General Manager of GE Digital's Manufacturing and Digital Plant business. 'This requires accelerated pilot projects based on more than a million deployment hours of experience that provide faster results and a template for global visibility, orchestration, and optimization.'

The Quick Start for Industrial Advanced Analytics enables an industrial organization's process engineers in AI and machine learning to accelerate problem detection, reduce variability, and optimize equipment and processes so that factors that are impacting process variability are identified quickly. GE Digital's Professional Services team deploys Proficy CSense and provides a path for root cause analysis, early warning monitoring, predictive and proactive actions, process Digital Twin simulations, and process setpoint control and optimization.

With the Quick Start for Industrial Advanced Analytics, organizations can unlock the hidden potential within data to significantly improve operations in a way that simple trending or traditional analytics cannot. GE Digital's Professional Services team develops behavioral models to identify abnormal conditions that might indicate problems such as faulty or inefficient uses of assets or systems, causes for variation in production rate or quality based on external factors or equipment, or root causes that could be resolved using advanced process control. Modelling the behavior of existing processes can enable new awareness and drive predictive behaviors for improvement in quality, maintenance, and production planning.

The Quick Start for Proficy Operations Hub helps industrial organizations to not only modernize their UI but also to merge data coming from different systems related to production KPIs, environmental health and safety, maintenance, and more. Teams across all levels in an organization can visualize their processes and make better decisions based on real-time and historical plant-wide application data, including historian, MES, and third-party solutions.

With the Quick Start for Proficy Operations Hub, users can monitor, control, provide data entry, and perform analysis all through Proficy Operations Hub using a desktop, laptop, or any mobile device. The Quick Start service provides a path for modernizing visualization and transitioning reports and dashboards to a thin client based on the latest Web-based UI interactions. With this Quick Start, companies can economically transition to a modern front-end without back-end or production changes, as part of a critical step toward digital transformation.

The Quick Start for OEE allows plant production managers, shift leaders, and line operators to rapidly deploy a targeted MES solution for one production line and measure benefit realization in weeks. OEE, a widely acknowledged best practice KPI, measures manufacturing productivity according to three standard perspectives: Quality (good production), Performance (fast production), and Availability (no downtime). Manufacturing teams can increase the effectiveness of their continuous improvement approach through the application of OEE via automatic data collection from automation systems, scaling by first focusing on a pilot line to quickly assess benefit realization, followed by defining a path to full enterprise visibility. This Quick Start helps manufacturers track losses with real-time integration, perform root-cause analysis, and solve the most impactful issues by identifying and implementing countermeasures.

With nearly 1.3 million deployment hours, 100+ years of MES experience, and 94% on-time MES delivery, GE Digital's Professional Services team has delivered successful MES, automation, analytics, and industrial data management solutions globally to increase throughput, minimize warranty/recall exposure, and improve quality.

More information about GE Digital's Professional Implementation Services can be found here.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ellie Holman
Product & Technology Communications
GE Digital
[email protected]
Disclaimer

GE - General Electric Company published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 14:02:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
