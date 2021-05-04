Log in
    GE   US3696041033

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
General Electric shareholders reject CEO Culp's pay deal

05/04/2021 | 01:19pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: General Electric Co. Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp at the companys annual meeting in Tarrytown

NEW YORK/CHICAGO (Reuters) - A majority of shareholders at General Electric Co's annual meeting rejected the pay packages for named executive officers, including CEO Larry Culp, whose compensation for 2020 tallied $73.2 million.

According to preliminary results, 57.7% of shareholders rejected GE's pay packages, a strong rebuke to executives of the industrial company, which is in the middle of a challenging turnaround and has laid off thousands of workers.

"While we are disappointed with the preliminary results of the vote, we value and respect the views of the shareholders," the company said. "The board will take those views into consideration as we evaluate executive compensation."

The shareholders' vote is advisory, not binding.

GE last August lengthened Culp's employment agreement to 2024, with a one-year option to extend after that. As part of the agreement, the company granted him new shares, fueling his payout. There were also lower financial targets for Culp to meet to receive the new shares.

During the meeting, the company explained that Culp's contract was extended because GE's transformation would take longer than anticipated due to the coronavirus pandemic. The lowered performance goals in his pay package reflected the uncertainty of the pandemic at the time, the company said.

"The board believes it was in GE's best interest and it was our responsibility ... to secure Larry for a longer period of time. So, he can continue driving GE's transformation," Tom Horton, GE's lead independent director, told the shareholders.

Proxy advisors Institutional Shareholder Services Inc (ISS) and Glass Lewis recommended shareholders reject GE's executive compensation package.

Union-affiliated Change to Win Investment Group also urged shareholders to reject the plan.

In response to shareholder questions later in the meeting, Culp said the company has no plans to increase its dividend at this time.

(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York and Rajesh Kumar Singh in Chicago; additional reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Paul Simao)

By Jessica DiNapoli and Rajesh Kumar Singh


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 76 955 M - -
Net income 2021 413 M - -
Net Debt 2021 22 057 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -196x
Yield 2021 0,30%
Capitalization 118 B 118 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,82x
EV / Sales 2022 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 174 000
Free-Float 74,3%
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 13,83 $
Last Close Price 13,45 $
Spread / Highest target 33,8%
Spread / Average Target 2,81%
Spread / Lowest Target -62,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Scott Strazik Chief Executive Officer & Senior VP-Gas Power
Carolina Dybeck-Happe Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Nancy Anderson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY24.54%118 073
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.20.75%638 308
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.4.94%155 025
SIEMENS AG19.84%135 809
3M COMPANY13.63%115 129
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.14.56%73 917
