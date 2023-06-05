Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. General Electric Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GE   US3696043013

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-05 pm EDT
104.10 USD   -1.61%
05:30pGE HealthCare Starts Secondary Offering of 25 Million Shares
MT
05:21pGeneral Electric to sell over $2 billion stake in GE HealthCare
RE
05:18pGeneral Electric to sell over $2 bln stake in GE HealthCare
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

General Electric to sell over $2 bln stake in GE HealthCare

06/05/2023 | 05:18pm EDT
June 5 (Reuters) - General Electric Co is offering 25 million of common stock, or an over $2 billion stake, in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

Under the debt-for-equity exchange agreement, GE is expected to exchange 28.75 million GE HealthCare shares for debt held by affiliates of Morgan Stanley, GE HealthCare said in the filing.

Evercore ISI, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs are joint lead book-runners for the offering.

GE HealthCare made its Nasdaq

debut

earlier this year after completing its spin-off from GE. (Reporting by Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP INC. -0.17% 46.24 Delayed Quote.2.41%
EVERCORE INC. -1.21% 111.97 Delayed Quote.3.91%
GE HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES INC. 0.65% 80.49 Delayed Quote.36.98%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY -1.61% 104.1 Delayed Quote.62.54%
MORGAN STANLEY -0.72% 83.74 Delayed Quote.-0.79%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -0.09% 13229.43 Real-time Quote.26.51%
Analyst Recommendations on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 63 447 M - -
Net income 2023 8 168 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 179 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,1x
Yield 2023 0,31%
Capitalization 115 B 115 B -
EV / Sales 2023 1,91x
EV / Sales 2024 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 172 000
Free-Float 73,6%
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 105,80 $
Average target price 109,14 $
Spread / Average Target 3,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carolina Dybeck-Happe Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Nancy Anderson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sébastien Marie Bazin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY62.54%115 212
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.7.32%721 678
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-7.21%132 321
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.4.03%69 648
3M COMPANY-14.50%56 563
HITACHI, LTD.24.00%55 696
