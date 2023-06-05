General Electric to sell over $2 bln stake in GE HealthCare

June 5 (Reuters) - General Electric Co is
offering 25 million of common stock, or an over $2 billion
stake, in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc, according to
a regulatory filing on Monday.
Under the debt-for-equity exchange agreement, GE is
expected to exchange 28.75 million GE HealthCare shares for debt
held by affiliates of Morgan Stanley, GE HealthCare said in the
filing.
Evercore ISI, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities,
Citigroup and Goldman Sachs are joint lead book-runners for the
offering.
GE HealthCare made its Nasdaq
debut
earlier this year after completing its spin-off from GE.
(Reporting by Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)