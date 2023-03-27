Industrials Advance as Financial Fears Ease -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose sharply as fears about a global financial crisis eased.

Shares of General Electric rose, testing a five-year high, amid investor optimism about its reconfiguration and the global economic outlook.

A positive trend in growth expectations among businesses in export powerhouse Germany continued this month. The Ifo business-climate index increased to 93.3 in March from 91.1 in February, the highest reading since May, according to data from the Ifo Institute published.

China's industrial profit slid 22.9% in the first two months of the year, compared with the 4% decline for all of 2022, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

