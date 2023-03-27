Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. General Electric Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GE   US3696043013

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-27 pm EDT
93.31 USD   +2.12%
05:00pIndustrials Advance as Financial Fears Ease -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
11:59aFTSE 100 Closes Monday Up as Banking-Sector Worries Fade
DJ
11:23aGE Renewable Energy Selects Eastgate Engineering for Dogger Bank Work
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Industrials Advance as Financial Fears Ease -- Industrials Roundup

03/27/2023 | 05:00pm EDT
Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose sharply as fears about a global financial crisis eased.

Shares of General Electric rose, testing a five-year high, amid investor optimism about its reconfiguration and the global economic outlook.

A positive trend in growth expectations among businesses in export powerhouse Germany continued this month. The Ifo business-climate index increased to 93.3 in March from 91.1 in February, the highest reading since May, according to data from the Ifo Institute published.

China's industrial profit slid 22.9% in the first two months of the year, compared with the 4% decline for all of 2022, the National Bureau of Statistics said.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-27-23 1659ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 62 716 M - -
Net income 2023 2 432 M - -
Net Debt 2023 9 702 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 44,7x
Yield 2023 0,35%
Capitalization 99 619 M 99 619 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,74x
EV / Sales 2024 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 172 000
Free-Float 73,3%
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 91,37 $
Average target price 98,13 $
Spread / Average Target 7,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carolina Dybeck-Happe Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Nancy Anderson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Francisco D'Souza Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY40.37%99 619
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-3.34%655 472
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-12.20%125 717
SIEMENS AG8.44%119 854
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.5.14%70 603
3M COMPANY-15.66%55 776
