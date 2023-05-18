Industrials Up After Mixed Economic Data -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose after mixed economic data.

The Philadelphia Federal Reserve said its gauge of regional business activity rose to negative 10.4 in May from negative 31.3 in the prior month. It was the ninth straight negative reading, reflecting expectations of slowing activity, although the survey pointed to some deceleration in the pace of decline.

General Electric shares rose after the conglomerate said Rahul Ghai, the current chief financial officer of lynchpin GE Aerospace, would also become financial chief of the parent company, succeeding Carolina Dybeck Happe on Sept. 1.

