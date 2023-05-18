Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. General Electric Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GE   US3696043013

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-18 pm EDT
104.01 USD   +0.52%
05:40pIndustrials Up After Mixed Economic Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
11:17aGE CFO to Step Down; Successor to Begin September
MT
10:19aGeneral Electric : GE Announces CFO Transition
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Industrials Up After Mixed Economic Data -- Industrials Roundup

05/18/2023 | 05:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose after mixed economic data.

The Philadelphia Federal Reserve said its gauge of regional business activity rose to negative 10.4 in May from negative 31.3 in the prior month. It was the ninth straight negative reading, reflecting expectations of slowing activity, although the survey pointed to some deceleration in the pace of decline.

General Electric shares rose after the conglomerate said Rahul Ghai, the current chief financial officer of lynchpin GE Aerospace, would also become financial chief of the parent company, succeeding Carolina Dybeck Happe on Sept. 1.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-18-23 1739ET

All news about GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
05:40pIndustrials Up After Mixed Economic Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
11:17aGE CFO to Step Down; Successor to Begin September
MT
10:19aGeneral Electric : GE Announces CFO Transition
PU
09:35aGE CFO to Step Down; Successor to Begin on September
MT
09:10aGeneral Electric Chief Financial Officer Carolina Dybeck Happe to Step Down
MT
08:55aGeneral Electric Chief Financial Officer Carolina Dybeck Happe Stepping Down
MT
08:54aGeneral Electric Finance Chief Carolina Dybeck Happe to Step Down; Rahul Ghai to Assume..
MT
08:35aGeneral Electric CFO Dybeck Happe to step down
RE
08:34aGE Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
BU
05/17Industrials Up on Debt-Limit Hopes -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 63 619 M - -
Net income 2023 7 918 M - -
Net Debt 2023 8 743 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,4x
Yield 2023 0,32%
Capitalization 113 B 113 B -
EV / Sales 2023 1,91x
EV / Sales 2024 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 172 000
Free-Float 73,6%
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 103,47 $
Average target price 108,66 $
Spread / Average Target 5,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carolina Dybeck-Happe Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Nancy Anderson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sébastien Marie Bazin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY58.96%112 675
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.6.38%717 563
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-8.53%130 438
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.4.11%69 700
3M COMPANY-16.46%55 267
HITACHI, LTD.21.04%55 228
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer