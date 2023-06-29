Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose as traders sought out cyclical sectors in the wake of strong data.

The U.S. economy expanded at a surprisingly resilient 2% annual pace in the first quarter, revised up from a previously reported 1.3% growth rate, according to the latest Commerce Department estimate.

General Electric shares ticked up as the conglomerate prepared to convert shares to GE Aerospace as part of its plan to break up into more specialized businesses. The jet engine business has generated much of GE's profit growth in recent years.

