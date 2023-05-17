Advanced search
    GE   US3696043013

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-17 pm EDT
103.47 USD   +2.31%
05:41pIndustrials Up on Debt-Limit Hopes -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:35pGeneral Electric Co : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:11aGeneral Electric : Austrian Airlines Chooses GE Digital's Fuel Insight To Lower Costs and Carbon Emissions
PU
Industrials Up on Debt-Limit Hopes -- Industrials Roundup

05/17/2023 | 05:41pm EDT
Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose after hints from Washington that the debt-limit negotiations were set to bear fruit.

"I'm confident that we'll get the agreement on the budget, and America will not default," said President Biden, during a brief speech at the White House. This statement jibed with a similar indication that the U.S. would pay its debt on time from the Republican leader of negotiations, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Airplane parts distributor Incora is preparing to file for bankruptcy, The Wall Street Journal reported. Airplane engine maker General Electric added to recent gains, and is now up by more than 55% for the year to date.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-17-23 1740ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 63 619 M - -
Net income 2023 7 918 M - -
Net Debt 2023 8 743 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,0x
Yield 2023 0,33%
Capitalization 110 B 110 B -
EV / Sales 2023 1,87x
EV / Sales 2024 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 172 000
Free-Float 73,6%
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 101,13 $
Average target price 108,66 $
Spread / Average Target 7,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carolina Dybeck-Happe Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Nancy Anderson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sébastien Marie Bazin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY55.36%110 127
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.5.80%711 686
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-10.59%127 503
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.2.59%68 682
HITACHI, LTD.20.71%55 453
3M COMPANY-18.27%54 069
