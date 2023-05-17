Industrials Up on Debt-Limit Hopes -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose after hints from Washington that the debt-limit negotiations were set to bear fruit.

"I'm confident that we'll get the agreement on the budget, and America will not default," said President Biden, during a brief speech at the White House. This statement jibed with a similar indication that the U.S. would pay its debt on time from the Republican leader of negotiations, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Airplane parts distributor Incora is preparing to file for bankruptcy, The Wall Street Journal reported. Airplane engine maker General Electric added to recent gains, and is now up by more than 55% for the year to date.

