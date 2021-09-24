Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. General Electric Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GE   US3696043013

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Notice to Persons Who Purchased OR Acquired General Electric (NYSE: GE) Senior Notes Regarding Dismissal of Putative Securities Class Action by Bernstein Liebhard LLP

09/24/2021 | 09:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This Notice, which has been authorized by the Supreme Court of the State of New York, County of New York, related to the requested dismissal without prejudice of the putative class action captioned Houston Municipal Employees Pension System v General Electric Company, et al., 655229/2018 (the "Action").

The Action, which alleges violation of the Securities Act of 1933, arose out of General Electric's June 2016 registration of three series of senior notes due in 2020, 2025, and 2035 respectively. The Action was brought on behalf of a putative class of all those who purchased GE's senior notes due 2020, 2025, and 2035. Named as defendants in the Action are General Electric, GE Capital International Holdings Limited, GE Capital International Funding Company Unlimited Company, and certain of General Electric's officers and directors.

This Notice is being issued to the putative class members in accordance with Rule 908 of the New York Civil Practice Law and Rules, which provides, in relevant part, that notice of the dismissal of a class action "shall be given to all members of the class in such manner as the court directs." No class has been certified and plaintiffs will not be seeking to certify a class as part of the dismissal. The Action will be discontinued, without prejudice, as of October 25, 2021. If you believe you are a putative class member, you may wish to contact a lawyer to understand your rights. Counsel for the parties will not provide any recommendations or legal advice about the effect this dismissal will have on you.

Contact Information:
Michael S. Bigin,
Bernstein Liebhard LLP,
https://www.bernlieb.com,
(877) 779-1414,
Bigin@bernlieb.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/notice-to-persons-who-purchased-or-acquired-general-electric-nyse-ge-senior-notes-regarding-dismissal-of-putative-securities-class-action-by-bernstein-liebhard-llp-301384440.html

SOURCE Bernstein Liebhard LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
09:32aGENERAL ELECTRIC : Thinking about buying stock in Unique Fabricating, Ford Motor, United I..
PR
09:31aNOTICE TO PERSONS WHO PURCHASED OR A : GE) Senior Notes Regarding Dismissal of Putative Se..
PR
09/24GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/23GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Healthcare Makes $1.45 Billion Deal for Surgical Imaging Firm BK Med..
MT
09/23GENERAL ELECTRIC : S-92 Helicopter Completes First Flight Using Biofuel
AQ
09/23RAJESH KUMAR : GE announces biggest acquisition under CEO Culp
RE
09/23GENERAL ELECTRIC : to Buy Surgical Imaging Company BK Medical for $1.45 Billion
MT
09/23WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : As smooth as silk
09/23SOUND DEAL : GE Healthcare To Acquire Ultrasound Innovator BK Medical, Boost Its Precision..
PU
09/23GE INVESTOR UPDATE : GE Acquires Surgical Visualization Leader BK Medical
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
More recommendations