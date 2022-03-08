Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. General Electric Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GE   US3696043013

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

The Jet2 Set: Efficient LEAP Engines Will Help UK Airline Expand Its Fleet

03/08/2022 | 03:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The UK-based airline Jet2 selected CFM International's LEAP-1A engines to power its new fleet of up to 75 Airbus A321neo aircraft. The order includes spare engines and a long-term services support agreement. Jet2 plc has been a CFM customer since 2002 and has selected the LEAP engine as part of its fleet renewal strategy.

"The LEAP engine has been demonstrating significant improvements in terms of CO2 and noise emissions that will help us optimize our operations and provide a more comfortable customer experience," said Philip Meeson, executive chairman of Jet2. "We are also going to increase the use of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) with the LEAP engine to address our ambitious sustainability goals."

CFM started developing the LEAP jet engine nearly two decades ago. The engineers were able to lower fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by 15% and make it quieter than the engine's predecessor, the CFM56 family, by using breakthrough materials and technologies. The LEAP engine has logged more than 15 million engine flight hours to date in commercial service.

The engine uses parts made from advanced, lighter-weight, more heat-resistant materials, including ceramic matrix composites (CMCs) that can handle temperatures approaching 2,400 degrees Fahrenheit, where even the most advanced alloys grow soft. In general, jet engines can operate more efficiently at higher temperatures.

Image credit: Jet2 plc

Disclaimer

GE - General Electric Company published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 08:30:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
03:31aTHE JET2 SET : Efficient LEAP Engines Will Help UK Airline Expand Its Fleet
PU
03/07Blue Chip Stocks Decline Monday Afternoon Alongside Major US Indexes
MT
03/07GE Awarded 9HA Gas Turbine Order to Deliver Approximately 2 Gigawatts of Electricity in..
AQ
03/07Credit Suisse Lowers General Electric's PT to $116 from $122 on Increased Uncertainty T..
MT
03/07GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Awarded 9HA Gas Turbine Order to Deliver Approximately 2 Gigawatts o..
PU
03/07GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/03MEMBERS ONLY : Three GE Engineers Elected To The National Academy Of Engineers
PU
03/02General Electric Suspends Airline Support in Russia After Sanctions
MT
03/02GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Announces $4.5 Million to Support Ukraine and Neighboring Countries
PU
03/02GE says it temporarily paused support of airlines in Russia
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 78 155 M - -
Net income 2022 3 698 M - -
Net Debt 2022 13 234 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 30,0x
Yield 2022 0,37%
Capitalization 98 129 M 98 129 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,42x
EV / Sales 2023 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 168 000
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 85,38 $
Average target price 117,74 $
Spread / Average Target 37,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carolina Dybeck-Happe Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Nancy Anderson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
James S. Tisch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-9.62%98 129
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.7.51%720 021
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-12.64%128 543
SIEMENS AG-25.48%99 007
3M COMPANY-19.34%83 798
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-16.32%66 381