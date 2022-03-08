The Jet2 Set: Efficient LEAP Engines Will Help UK Airline Expand Its Fleet

The UK-based airline Jet2 selected CFM International's LEAP-1A engines to power its new fleet of up to 75 Airbus A321neo aircraft. The order includes spare engines and a long-term services support agreement. Jet2 plc has been a CFM customer since 2002 and has selected the LEAP engine as part of its fleet renewal strategy.

"The LEAP engine has been demonstrating significant improvements in terms of CO 2 and noise emissions that will help us optimize our operations and provide a more comfortable customer experience," said Philip Meeson, executive chairman of Jet2. "We are also going to increase the use of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) with the LEAP engine to address our ambitious sustainability goals."

CFM started developing the LEAP jet engine nearly two decades ago. The engineers were able to lower fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions by 15% and make it quieter than the engine's predecessor, the CFM56 family, by using breakthrough materials and technologies. The LEAP engine has logged more than 15 million engine flight hours to date in commercial service.

The engine uses parts made from advanced, lighter-weight, more heat-resistant materials, including ceramic matrix composites (CMCs) that can handle temperatures approaching 2,400 degrees Fahrenheit, where even the most advanced alloys grow soft. In general, jet engines can operate more efficiently at higher temperatures.

Image credit: Jet2 plc