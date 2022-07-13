Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  General Electric Company
  News
  Summary
    GE   US3696043013

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:03 2022-07-13 am EDT
62.00 USD   -1.63%
09:32aThinking about buying stock in Apollo Endosurgery, General Electric, BiomX, Ford Motor, or AeroClean Technologies?
PR
06:04aWells Fargo Trims General Electric's Price Target to $72 From $74, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
07/12General Electric Unit Wins Contract To Deliver Gas-insulated Substations In Denmark
MT
Thinking about buying stock in Apollo Endosurgery, General Electric, BiomX, Ford Motor, or AeroClean Technologies?

07/13/2022 | 09:32am EDT
NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for APEN, GE, PHGE, F, and AERC.

To see how InvestorsObserver's proprietary scoring system rates these stocks, view the InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alert by selecting the corresponding link.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alerts are based on our proprietary scoring methodology. Each stock is evaluated based on short-term technical, long-term technical and fundamental factors. Each of those scores is then combined into an overall score that determines a stock's overall suitability for investment.

InvestorsObserver provides patented technology to some of the biggest names on Wall Street and creates world-class investing tools for the self-directed investor on Main Street. We have a wide range of tools to help investors make smarter decisions when investing in stocks or options.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-buying-stock-in-apollo-endosurgery-general-electric-biomx-ford-motor-or-aeroclean-technologies-301585803.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2022
