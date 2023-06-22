14:01 ET -- General Electric is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. GE Aerospace said it will produce fighter jet engines for the Indian Air Force through a deal with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. The agreement includes the potential joint production of GE Aerospace's F414 engines in India and the effort is part of the Indian Air Force's Light Combat Aircraft Mk2 program. As officials aim to strengthen defense cooperation between the two countries, GE Aerospace said it will work with the U.S. government to receive the necessary export authorization. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jennifer.tershak@wsj.com)

06-22-23 1417ET