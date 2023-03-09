Trending : GE Backs Its Guidance Call, Shares Open Near 5-Year High

9:47 ET -- General Electric Co. is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The aerospace, power and renewable energy company reiterated at an investor conference that it expects 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.60 to $2.00 and organic revenue growth in the high-single-digit percentage range. GE shares were up 5.1% at $94.45 just after market open Thursday, near a five-year high. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (susan.solan@wsj.com)

