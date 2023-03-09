Advanced search
    GE   US3696043013

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:29:35 2023-03-09 am EST
93.79 USD   +7.82%
10:03aTrending : GE Backs Its Guidance Call, Shares Open Near 5-Year High
DJ
09:27aTina vs Tara
MS
09:10aSector Update: Energy Stocks Rise Pre-Bell Thursday
MT
Trending : GE Backs Its Guidance Call, Shares Open Near 5-Year High

03/09/2023 | 10:03am EST

03/09/2023 | 10:03am EST
9:47 ET -- General Electric Co. is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The aerospace, power and renewable energy company reiterated at an investor conference that it expects 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.60 to $2.00 and organic revenue growth in the high-single-digit percentage range. GE shares were up 5.1% at $94.45 just after market open Thursday, near a five-year high. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (susan.solan@wsj.com)


08:28aGeneral Electric Reaffirms 2023 Guidance
MT
06:45aGeneral Electric : Ge hosts 2023 investor conference
PU
06:22aGE sticks to 2023 earnings forecast
RE
06:17aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Dip as Hi..
DJ
05:53aEuropean Midday Briefing: Fed Rate Path Worries Continue to Wei..
DJ
03/08GE HealthCare Extends Vendor Financing Deal with TIAA Bank
DJ
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 62 589 M - -
Net income 2023 2 471 M - -
Net Debt 2023 12 472 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 41,9x
Yield 2023 0,37%
Capitalization 94 746 M 94 746 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,71x
EV / Sales 2024 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 172 000
Free-Float 73,4%
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 86,98 $
Average target price 91,71 $
Spread / Average Target 5,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carolina Dybeck-Happe Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Nancy Anderson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Francisco D'Souza Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY33.62%94 746
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.0.60%683 999
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-8.74%130 668
SIEMENS AG15.57%125 451
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.7.64%72 341
3M COMPANY-10.64%58 992