09:55 ET -- GE Verona is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. General Electric's soon-to-be-spun-off power and energy business is forming a joint venture with Montana Technologies called AirJoule to manufacture air conditioning and atmospheric water harvesting products. The JV will use GE Vernova's proprietary sorbent materials and Montana's dehumidification, air conditioning and atmospheric water-harvesting technology. GE Vernova added that it has taken a stake in Montana, which has agreed to merge with a special-purpose acquisition company. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (susan.solan@wsj.com)

03-11-24 1010ET