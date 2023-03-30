Advanced search
    GE   US3696043013

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-29 pm EDT
94.06 USD   +0.99%
02:15aTwo GE-Led Consortiums in Agreement with TenneT for the Award of Contracts Totaling Approx. 10 Bln Euros to Build State-of-the-Art HVDC Systems for TenneT's 2GW Program in the Netherlands and Germany
BU
03/29Exclusive-ICU Medical to compete against GE Healthcare for Medtronic units -sources
RE
03/29European Midday Briefing: Mood Continues to Improve as Banking Fears Ease
DJ
Two GE-Led Consortiums in Agreement with TenneT for the Award of Contracts Totaling Approx. 10 Bln Euros to Build State-of-the-Art HVDC Systems for TenneT's 2GW Program in the Netherlands and Germany

03/30/2023 | 02:15am EDT
  • Dutch-German Transmission Systems Operator (TSO) TenneT awards GE Grid Solutions consortium with Sembcorp Marine three projects in the Netherlands, while TenneT has entered into an agreement with GE-led consortium with McDermott to award two projects in Germany
  • TenneT's innovative High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) 2GW Program in the Dutch and German North Sea is one of the most important infrastructure projects of the century
  • The program will play a critical role in strengthening Europe’s energy security, while putting Europe on track to become the world's first climate-neutral continent by 2050

GE Renewable Energy’s Grid Solutions business (NYSE: GE) announced today that it has been awarded three High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) contracts for a total of approximately 6 billion euros as part of a specially formed consortium with Sembcorp Marine for TenneT’s innovative 2GW Program in the Netherlands. The contracts have been awarded as part of a five-year Framework Cooperation Agreement with the possibility to extend for another three years.

Furthermore, TenneT and a consortium formed by GE and McDermott have entered into an agreement based on which TenneT plans to award two further HVDC contracts in Germany for a total of approximately 4 billion euros to this consortium in April 2023.

The five contracts for the GE consortia are among 11 two-gigawatt (GW) contracts awarded to HVDC suppliers by the Dutch-German Transmission Systems Operator (TSO) as part of its goal to connect 40 GW of offshore wind farms to the high voltage grids in the Netherlands and Germany. TenneT’s large-scale project resulted from the Esbjerg Declaration in May 2022 at the North Sea Energy Summit, where Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Belgium agreed to jointly install at least 65 GW of offshore wind energy by 2030 - up from 20 GW today - to accelerate Europe’s energy security following recent geopolitical developments. TenneT plans to install 20 GW each in the Dutch and German North Sea.

The GE consortia projects cover the offshore converter platforms and the onshore converter stations for the two-way conversion between alternating and direct current. The converter stations are based on bipolar Voltage-Sourced Converter (VSC) technology – the most advanced HVDC technology – and will have double the capacity compared to previous monopole grid connection systems, resulting in fewer cables and platforms.

Tim Meyerjürgens, TenneT COO, said: “We are delighted to be working with GE and their consortium partners as part of our task to connect 40 GW offshore wind in the North Sea, one of the most important infrastructure projects of the century. TenneT has the technical know-how, scale, and geographical position to connect wind energy from the North Sea, while GE and its consortium partners have the HVDC expertise. Together, with the GE consortia and other HVDC partners we will accelerate the development of the offshore grid, thereby strengthening Europe’s energy security and putting Europe on track to become the world's first climate-neutral continent by 2050.”

Philippe Piron, CEO of GE Grid Solutions, said: "Together with our consortium partners Sembcorp Marine and McDermott, we are honored and pleased to play a key role in this critical infrastructure project for European energy security and decarbonization. These awards confirm that GE’s Voltage-Sourced Converter HVDC technology is now recognized as one of the most advanced in the world."

Read the full news release here.

Notes to the Editor:

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements – that is, statements related to future events that by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. For details on the uncertainties that may cause our actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements, see https://www.ge.com/investor-relations/important-forward-looking-statement-information, as well as our annual report on Form 10-K and our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 62 716 M - -
Net income 2023 2 432 M - -
Net Debt 2023 9 702 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 46,0x
Yield 2023 0,34%
Capitalization 103 B 103 B -
EV / Sales 2023 1,79x
EV / Sales 2024 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 172 000
Free-Float 73,3%
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 94,06 $
Average target price 98,13 $
Spread / Average Target 4,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carolina Dybeck-Happe Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Nancy Anderson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Francisco D'Souza Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY43.09%102 552
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-2.07%663 388
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-11.77%125 557
SIEMENS AG12.85%123 329
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.8.69%71 362
3M COMPANY-13.95%56 106
