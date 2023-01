Shares of power producers rose as traders rotated into defensive sectors in light of concerns about slowing earnings growth in cyclical sectors.

General Electric said inflation will pressure margins in the initial projects for its giant Haliade X offshore wind-turbine technology, "resulting in rising losses" for its wind-power operations.

