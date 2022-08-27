Log in
    GESI   US36976L1070

GENERAL EUROPEAN STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS INC.

(GESI)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  12:49 2022-08-26 pm EDT
0.2901 USD   -0.34%
08/27GENERAL EUROPEAN STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS : AUDITED FISCAL 2020 Dec 31
PU
08/27GENERAL EUROPEAN STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS : AUDITED FISCAL 2021 Dec 31
PU
08/24GENERAL EUROPEAN STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS : Audited fiscal 2020
PU
General European Strategic Investments : AUDITED FISCAL 2020 Dec 31

08/27/2022 | 11:01pm EDT
GENERAL EUROPEAN STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS, INC.

Audited Financial Statements

For the years ended December 31,2020 and December 31,2019

GENERAL EUROPEAN STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS, INC.

INDEX TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Page

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

F-1

Balance Sheets as of December 31, 2020, and 2019

F-2

Statements of Operations for the Years ended December 31, 2020, and 2019

F-3

Statements of Stockholders' Deficit for the Years ended December 31, 2020, and 2019

F-4

Statements of Cash Flows for the Years ended December 31, 2020, and 2019

F-5

Notes to the Financial Statements

F6-F12

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

To the shareholders and the board of General European Strategic Investment, Inc.

We have audited the accompanying balance sheets of General European Strategic Investment, Inc. (the "Company") as of December 31, 2020, and 2019 and the related statements of operations, changes in shareholders' equity and cash flows, for each of the two years in the period ended December 31, 2020, and 2019, and the related notes collectively referred to as the "financial statements".

In our opinion, the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of December 31, 2020, and 2019, and the results of its operations and its cash flows for the year ended December 31, 2020, and 2019, in conformity with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles.

Going Concern

The accompanying financial statements have been prepared assuming the company will continue as a going concern as disclosed in Note 4 to the financial statement, the Company has continuously incurred a net loss of $(1,463,776) for the year ended December 31, 2020, and an accumulated deficit of $(151,707,809), and a working capital deficit of $(3,034,677) of as at December 31, 2020. The continuation of the Company as a going concern through December 31, 2020, is dependent upon improving the profitability and the continuing financial support from its stockholders. Management believes the existing shareholders or external financing will provide the additional cash to meet the Company's obligations as they become due.

These factors raise substantial doubt about the company ability to continue as a going concern. These financial statements do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of the uncertainty.

Basis for Opinion

These financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) ("PCAOB") and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB. We conducted our audits in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion. The company is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audits, we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion

OLAYINKA OYEBOLA & CO. (Chartered Accountants)

We have served as the Company's auditor since March 2022.

August 23rd, 2022.

Houston Texas

F-1

GENERAL EUROPEAN STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS, INC.

Balance Sheets

(Expressed in United States dollars)

As at December 31,

As at December 31,

2020

2019

ASSETS

Current Assets

Cash

$

3,245

$

838

Receivables and prepaid expenses and deposits

35,273

53,040

Total Current Assets

38,518

53,878

Non-current assets

Equipment

-

403

Mining licenses (note 4)

25,869,376

-

TOTAL ASSETS

$

25,907,894

$

54,281

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable and advances payable

$

331,084

$

497,042

Convertible promissory notes

70,000

20,000

Loans payable

49,309

-

Related party advances

2,622,803

1,020,531

Total Current Liabilities

3,073,196

1,537,573

Stockholders' equity

Common stock, par value $0.0001

490,000,000 shares authorized, 302,646,485 and 257,691,954 shares

issued and outstanding as at December 31, 2020 and 2019

$

30,264

$

25,769

Series A1 Preferred stock, par value $0.001

1 authorized

1 issued and outstanding as at December 31, 2021

-

-

Series B Preferred stock, par value $0.00001

100,000 authorized

100,000 issued and outstanding as at December 31, 2020

1

-

Additional paid-up capital

174,433,692

148,654,732

Accumulated other comprehensive income

78,550

80,240

Accumulated deficit

(151,707,809)

(150,244,033)

Total Stockholder Equity

22,834,698

(1,483,292)

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

25,907,894

$

54,281

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

F-2

GENERAL EUROPEAN STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS, INC.

Statements of Operations

For the years ended December 31, 2020, and 2019

(Expressed in United States dollars)

2020

2019

$

$

Revenue

1,093,572

754,805

Cost of sales

608,859

26,777

Gross Profit

484,713

728,028

Expenses

Consulting & Professional Fee

50,000

20,000

General and Administrative

1,826,274

368,562

Loss from Operation

(1,391,561)

339,466

Other Income / (Expense)

Interest expense

24,489

-

Total Other Expense

(24,489)

-

Income taxes

47,726

-

Net loss for the year

(1,463,776)

339,465

Other Comprehensive Income

Translation Adjustment

(1,690)

-

Total Comprehensive Income / (Loss)

(1,465,466)

339,465

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

F-3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

General European Strategic Investments Inc. published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2022 03:00:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
