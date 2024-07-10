Ref. No.: GIC-HO/BOARD/SE-Q1-RTA/96/2024-25

Date: July 09, 2024

To,

The Manager

The Manager

Listing Department

Listing Department

BSE Limited

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot C/1,

Dalal Street

G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex

Mumbai - 400001

Mumbai - 400051

Scrip Code: (BSE - 540755/ NSE - GICRE)

Sub: Certificate under Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 for the quarter ended 30th June 2024

Dear Sir/Madam,

We forward herewith certificate received from M/s. KFin Technologies Limited, Registrar and Share Transfer Agent of the Corporation under Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 for the quarter ended 30th June 2024.

We request you to kindly take the above information on record.

Thanking You,

Yours Faithfully

For General Insurance Corporation of India

Suresh Savaliya

(Company Secretary

  • Compliance Officer) Enc.: A/A

General Insurance Corporation of India

'सरु ा', १७०, जे. टाटारोड, चचगेट, मबईंु ४०००२०

''SURAKSHA'', 170, J. Tata Road, Churchgate,

(Government of India Company)

Mumbai 400020. INDIA Tel: 91-22-22867000

CIN: L67200MH1972GOI016133 IRDA REG NO.: 112

FAX Server: 91-22-229899600, www.gicre.in

E-mail: info@gicre.in

KFIN/MRVS/NSDL/74(5) E/1 09/07/2024

NATIONAL SECURITIES DEPOSITORY LIMITED

TRADE WORLD 4TH FLOOR

KAMALA MILLS COMPOUND

SENAPATI BAPAT MARG

LOWER PAREL

MUMBAI - 400 013

Dear Sir(s),

Sub: Certificate under Regulation 74(5) for the quarter ended

June 30, 2024

We as Registrars, Share Transfer and Depository Services agents of the GENERAL INSURANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA, certify that No Requests were received towards dematerialized/rematerialized during the aforesaid period, as required under Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations 2018. Therefore, no reports were required to be furnished to all the Stock Exchanges where the shares of the Company are listed.

Thanking You

Yours faithfully

For KFin Technologies Limited

Mohd Mohsin Uddin

Senior Manager

CC TO:

THE COMPANY SECRETARY

GENERAL INSURANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA SURAKSHA 170, JAMSHED JI TATA ROAD CHURCHGATE

MUMBAI

MUMBAI 400020

CIN: L72400TG2017PLC117649

