General Insurance of India : Intimation of Certificate under Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 for the quarter ended 30.06.2024
July 10, 2024 at 04:36 am EDT
Ref. No.: GIC-HO/BOARD/SE-Q1-RTA/96/2024-25
Date: July 09, 2024
To,
The Manager
Listing Department
BSE Limited
The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot C/1,
Dalal Street
G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex
Mumbai - 400001
Mumbai - 400051
Scrip Code: (BSE - 540755/ NSE - GICRE)
Sub: Certificate under Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 for the quarter ended 30th June 2024
Dear Sir/Madam,
We forward herewith certificate received from M/s. KFin Technologies Limited, Registrar and Share Transfer Agent of the Corporation under Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 for the quarter ended 30th June 2024.
We request you to kindly take the above information on record.
Thanking You,
Yours Faithfully
For General Insurance Corporation of India
Suresh Savaliya
(Company Secretary
Compliance Officer) Enc.: A/A
General Insurance Corporation of India
'सरु ा', १७०, जे. टाटारोड, चचगेट, मबईंु ४०००२०
''SURAKSHA'', 170, J. Tata Road, Churchgate,
(Government of India Company)
Mumbai 400020. INDIA Tel: 91-22-22867000
CIN: L67200MH1972GOI016133 IRDA REG NO.: 112
FAX Server: 91-22-229899600, www.gicre.in
E-mail: info@gicre.in
KFIN/MRVS/NSDL/74(5) E/1 09/07/2024
NATIONAL SECURITIES DEPOSITORY LIMITED
TRADE WORLD 4TH FLOOR
KAMALA MILLS COMPOUND
SENAPATI BAPAT MARG
LOWER PAREL
MUMBAI - 400 013
Dear Sir(s),
Sub: Certificate under Regulation 74(5) for the quarter ended
June 30, 2024
We as Registrars, Share Transfer and Depository Services agents of the GENERAL INSURANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA, certify that No Requests were received towards dematerialized/rematerialized during the aforesaid period, as required under Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations 2018. Therefore, no reports were required to be furnished to all the Stock Exchanges where the shares of the Company are listed.
Thanking You
Yours faithfully
For KFin Technologies Limited
Mohd Mohsin Uddin
Senior Manager
CC TO:
THE COMPANY SECRETARY
GENERAL INSURANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA SURAKSHA 170, JAMSHED JI TATA ROAD CHURCHGATE
MUMBAI
MUMBAI 400020
CIN: L72400TG2017PLC117649
