General information about company
Class Of Security
Equity
NSE Symbol
GICRE
Name of the listed entity
GENERAL INSURANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA
BSE Scrip Code
540755
MSEI Symbol
NOTLISTED
Is SCORE ID Available ?
Yes
SCORE Registration ID
COMZ00153
Reason For No SCORE ID
Quarter Ending
30-06-2024
Remarks (In case of any exception)
Investor Grievance Details
No. of investor complaints pending at the beginning of Quarter
No. of investor complaints received during the Quarter
No. of investor complaints disposed off during the Quarter
No. of investor complaints those remaining unresolved at the end of the Quarter
0
1
1
0
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
GIC - General Insurance Corporation of India published this content on 24 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2024 07:34:04 UTC.