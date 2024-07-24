General information about company

Class Of Security

Equity

NSE Symbol

GICRE

Name of the listed entity

GENERAL INSURANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA

BSE Scrip Code

540755

MSEI Symbol

NOTLISTED

Is SCORE ID Available ?

Yes

SCORE Registration ID

COMZ00153

Reason For No SCORE ID

Quarter Ending

30-06-2024

Remarks (In case of any exception)

Investor Grievance Details

No. of investor complaints pending at the beginning of Quarter

No. of investor complaints received during the Quarter

No. of investor complaints disposed off during the Quarter

No. of investor complaints those remaining unresolved at the end of the Quarter

0

1

1

0

