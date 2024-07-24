General Insurance Corporation of India is an India-based global reinsurance solutions provider. The Company is engaged in the activities of assuming all or part of the risk associated with existing insurance policies originally underwritten by other insurance carriers. The Company is engaged in domestic and international business. In the domestic business, the Company provides reinsurance to the direct general insurance companies in the Indian market. It provides various class of business, such as fire, motor, aviation, engineering, health, agriculture, marine hull, marine cargo and life, among others. The Company's health portfolio comprises mostly of obligatory cessions and domestic proportional business, some selective COVID-19 treaties and government mass schemes, besides business written by the foreign branches. The Company provides support to Indian life insurance companies through both treaty and facultative reinsurance.