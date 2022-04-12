Log in
    GENI   JO4102911016

GENERAL INVESTMENT CO. LTD.

(GENI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  03-29
2.600 JOD   +4.00%
2.600 JOD   +4.00%
02:41aGENERAL INVESTMENT : Assembly Decision-(GENI)-2022-04-12
PU
04/10GENERAL INVESTMENT : G.a (geni) 2022 04 10
PU
03/31General Investment Co. Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
General Investment : Assembly Decision-(GENI)-2022-04-12

04/12/2022 | 02:41am EDT
GENERAL INVESTMENT

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

AM 09:29:04 2022-04-12 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

Amman Stock Exchange

Company's Name: GENERAL INVESTMENT Date: 12-04-2022 09:29:04 AM

Subject: The Resolutions Of The General Assembly Meeting

ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ 12:00 ﻰﻠﻋ 2022-04-11 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ َﺪﻘُﻋ Google meet ( ﻲﻓ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ.ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ

%83.814 ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ ( On line

-:ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺫﺎﺨﺗﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﺗ

The Ordinary General Assembly Meeting of GENERAL INVESTMENT was held on 12:00 On 11-04-2022 at Google meet ( On line ), the shareholders participation in the Assembly Meeting was 83.814%

The following decisions were adopted at the Meeting:-

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving the minutes of the previous year Ordinary General Assembly Meeting

ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ 2021-04-26 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ

Approving the minutes of the previous year Ordinary General Assembly Meeting which was held on 26-04-2021

ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of the Company, for the year ended on specified date

ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ 2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

Approving The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of the Company, for the year ended on 31-12-2021

ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving the Report of the Company's auditors on its financial statements

ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ 2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

Approving the Report of the Company's auditors on its financial statements, for the year ended on 31-12-2021

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving the Financial Statements for the year ended on

-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

2021-12

Approving the Financial Statements for the year ended on 31-12-2021

ﻊﻓﺪﻟﺎﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺡﺍﺮﺘﻗﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving of the Board of Director's proposal to pay

ﻰﻠﻋ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺃ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﻥﺎﺸﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Approving of the Board of Director's proposal to pay 15%

GENERAL INVESTMENT

as cash dividends to the shareholders and distributing 0% as bonus shares

ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﻦﻣ 15% ﺔﻴﺴﻨﺑ ﺔﻳﺪﻘﻧ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺎﺒﻋ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﻦﻣ 0% ﺔﻴﺴﻨﺑ ﺔﻴﻧﺎﺠﻣ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗﻭ

Subject: Discharging the board's members from their liabilities in respect of the financial year ended

ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ

Discharging the board's members from their liabilities in respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2021

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ 2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Subject: Approving the appointment / reappointment of the auditors for the financial year and authorizing the board of directors to determine their fees

ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺇ / ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ

Approving the appointment/reappointment of the auditors Ernst & Young Jordan for the financial year 31-12-2022.And authorizing the board of directors to determine their fees

ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺍ ﻭﺍ/ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟ Ernst & Young Jordan ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭ 2022-12-31

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors

User Name: Hussam Sweis

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

Hussam Sweis :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Disclaimer

General Investment Company PSC published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2022 06:40:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
