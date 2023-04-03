General Investment : G.A (GENI) 2023 04 03

Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General

The Board of Directors of GENERAL INVESTMENT

cordially invites you to attend the company's Ordinary

General Assembly Meeting which will be held at 12:00 on

13-04-2023 at Google Meet : www.gicjo.com to discuss

the following matters:

Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous

ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was

The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of

the Company during the year 31-12-2022 along with its

The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial

statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

Specifying the profits that the Board of Directors proposes

to distribute and specifying the reserves and allocations'

which the Law and the Company's Memorandum of

Distributing cash dividends equal to 12% of the company

Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in

respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2022

Electing the members of the Board of Directors