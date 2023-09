Sept 20 (Reuters) - General Mills exceeded analysts' expectations for quarterly sales on Wednesday, as price hikes on its breakfast cereals, snack bars and pet food products helped cushion a blow from slowing demand.

The Cheerios cereal maker reported net sales $4.9 billion in the first quarter compared with $4.72 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected sales of $4.88 billion, according to LSEG data. (Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)