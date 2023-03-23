Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. General Mills, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GIS   US3703341046

GENERAL MILLS, INC.

(GIS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-23 pm EDT
82.15 USD   +2.85%
05:34pConsumer Cos Tick Down on Bank Stability Fears -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
04:13pManagement's Discussion and Analysis
AQ
01:40pSector Update: Consumer Stocks Higher on Thursday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Consumer Cos Tick Down on Bank Stability Fears -- Consumer Roundup

03/23/2023 | 05:34pm EDT
Retailers and other consumer companies fell amid renewed concerns about bank stability.

Some regional bank shares remained under duress. The longer the stability of the banking system is in doubt, the more likely lasting damage will be done to the availability of credit, and, hence, the economic outlook.

General Mills rose after the food processor said demand for its products continued to rise despite its effort to pass along higher costs to consumers, a trend it sees continuing this year.

In one promising sign for the housing market, new home sales rose 1.1% to an annual rate of 640,000 in February, from a revised 633,000 in the prior month, the Commerce Department said.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-23-23 1733ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 20 137 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 10 882 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,7x
Yield 2023 2,70%
Capitalization 47 092 M 47 092 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,88x
EV / Sales 2024 2,77x
Nbr of Employees 32 500
Free-Float 77,5%
Chart GENERAL MILLS, INC.
Duration : Period :
General Mills, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MILLS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 79,87 $
Average target price 80,89 $
Spread / Average Target 1,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey L. Harmening Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kofi A. Bruce Chief Financial Officer
Jodi J. Benson Vice President-International
Jaime Montemayor Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Stephen A. Odland Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL MILLS, INC.-4.75%47 092
NESTLÉ S.A.2.35%316 709
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.1.07%91 832
THE HERSHEY COMPANY4.82%49 528
KRAFT HEINZ-7.71%46 023
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY-17.10%42 060
