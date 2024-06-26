Consumer companies rose after strong earnings from one package-delivery giant suggested robust e-commerce activity.

Sales of newly built homes in the U.S. plunged in May, as home buyers scaled back in the face of high mortgage rates.

Southwest Airlines cut its revenue projections for the current quarter, citing complexities in adapting to shifts in booking patterns.

General Mills shares retreated after the food processor's fiscal fourth-quarter revenue was shy of the Wall Street target.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-26-24 1750ET