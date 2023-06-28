Consumer companies ticked up amid expectations for increased spending.

Food processor General Mills said sales took a hit in its most recently completed quarter as volumes continue to weaken and retailers trim their inventories.

Consumer confidence in Germany worsened for the first time in nine months in July, as the largest euro-zone economy continues to reel from a spike in energy costs and winter recession.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-28-23 1751ET