    GIS   US3703341046

GENERAL MILLS, INC.

(GIS)
Dunkaroos Announces First-Ever All-DUNKaroos College Basketball Team

03/07/2022 | 10:04am EST
The iconic snack brand recruits pro baller Miles Bridges to introduce the new team of all-star dunkers

Dunkaroos is upping its dunk game with the first-ever All-DUNKaroos college basketball team. In honor of its namesake, the iconic ‘90s snack will introduce five all-star dunkers during the March college basketball tournament to a new team of top athletes whose love for hoops is only outweighed by their love of Dunkaroos. High-flying dunk professional and former award-winning college athlete Miles Bridges will reveal the individuals making this honorary team.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220307005191/en/

High-flying dunk professional and former award-winning college athlete Miles Bridges will reveal the individuals making the first-ever All-DUNKaroos college basketball team. Players will be awarded a Dunkaroos Slam Dunk Delivery Box with everything they need to rep their favorite snack, including a pair of custom Dunkaroos shoes. (Photo: Business Wire)

High-flying dunk professional and former award-winning college athlete Miles Bridges will reveal the individuals making the first-ever All-DUNKaroos college basketball team. Players will be awarded a Dunkaroos Slam Dunk Delivery Box with everything they need to rep their favorite snack, including a pair of custom Dunkaroos shoes. (Photo: Business Wire)

Dunkaroos looked for hoopers with the best hops and an insatiable craving for Dunkaroos. These athletes are not only crushing it on the court, but they grew up with Dunkaroos as their go-to snack, so making the All-DUNKaroos team is the ultimate way to celebrate them.

Starting this week, fans can follow along at @Dunkaroos on Instagram and @milesbridges on Twitter to see which ballers will be named to the All-DUNKaroos team during the tournament. Each talented player will receive a Dunkaroos Slam Dunk Delivery Box with everything they need to rep their favorite snack, including custom Dunkaroos shoes, a personalized Dunkaroos jersey, and ‘90s inspired Dunkaroos merch, like a fanny pack, a supply of Dunkaroos and epic bragging rights.

Fans can get in on the fun by going to www.dunksweeps.com beginning March 13 to enter for a chance to win their own Dunkaroos Slam Dunk Delivery Box. Fans who follow @Dunkaroos on Twitter and Instagram will also have a chance to snag a pair of the custom Dunkaroos shoes.

“Dunkaroos is all about epic dunks, so our attention was drawn to basketball courts in March to get involved and celebrate what makes snacking with Dunkaroos so fun,” said Taylor Roseberry, Brand Experience Manager, Dunkaroos. “We’re honoring five special athletes who wow us with their skilled dunks on and off the court and we’re looking forward to see our fans engage too.”

The ‘90s lunch box staple made its comeback in 2020 to bring dunking back to snack time. After Dunkaroos were discontinued in 2012, fans begged General Mills to bring them back, at the rate of four tweets per hour. Following Dunkaroos’ triumphant return, the snack saw more than 1,000 online mentions per day and more than 100 tweets per hour (in the first six months). Talk about a comeback!

Dunkaroos is now available in two flavors: vanilla cookies and vanilla frosting with sprinkles, and vanilla cookies and chocolate frosting. Dunkaroos can be found at grocery stores and retailers nationwide for an SRP of $1.79.

For more information on Dunkaroos, visit www.dunkaroos.com or visit Twitter and Instagram.

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and being a force for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2021 net sales of U.S. $18.1 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.


© Business Wire 2022
