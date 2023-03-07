Fiber One™ Will Insure Your Failed New Year's Resolutions with New “Fall Off Forgiveness” Policy

60% of Americans will most likely fall off their health and wellness resolutions by March. Actress Lisa Ann Walter helps Fiber One fans “file a claim” for a chance to win a one-year supply of Fiber One products

Making New Year’s resolutions is pretty simple, but actually keeping them is a different story. Three in four (74%) Americans say they’ll fall off their health and wellness resolutions at some point in the year, with most (60%) falling off by March. To help people hit the reset button as many times as they might need throughout the year, Fiber One™ is launching a new “Fall Off Forgiveness” program – an “insurance policy” sweepstakes to help resolutioners get back on track while still enjoying treats, without the fear of a setback.

While most have given up by now, 82% of Americans say they would re-commit to their health and wellness resolutions, with nearly a third (29%) saying they’d try again as soon as the next day. Fiber One believes that dinged up goals are nothing to give up on so it's giving folks an opportunity to re-commit this month, this time, with the right tools to stay or get back on track. With Fiber One’s “Fall Off Forgiveness” policy, resolutioners who “file a claim” to enter during the month of March will have the chance to win a one-year supply of Fiber One products, encouraging them to achieve their goals, any time of year, in a more fiber and calorie-friendly way.

To demonstrate “Fall Off Forgiveness” in action, Fiber One is partnering with actress and comedian Lisa Ann Walter to spoof insurance commercials, where she walks through various “fall off” scenes—like ignoring the celery at a tailgating party and being tempted by a birthday cake—as an empathetic insurance representative.

“Everyone’s relationship with trying to live a healthy lifestyle is full of some successes…and sometimes feeling like we fall short. But falling short shouldn’t mean giving up - It’s normal! We all do it,” said Walter. “Fiber One’s Fall Off Forgiveness is a great way to boost the determination to pursue our goals by remembering to treat ourselves once in a while, and have a little fun in the process.”

With 40% of people likely to give up on their resolutions because they give into cravings, Fiber One makes it easy to ensure you don’t have to choose. The prize bundle includes Fiber One’s top-selling products, including the fan-favorite Chocolate Fudge Brownie, Cinnamon Coffee Soft-Baked Bar and the new Fiber One WW Peanut Butter Cocoa Crumble Protein Bar.

“We know it’s not always easy to stick to your goals and resolutions, so we created a program that helps people get back on track without shaming them for falling off a bit,” said Alexandra Case, Brand Manager for Fiber One. “Fall Off Forgiveness assures people that it’s not the end of the world if you hit a bump in the road, while sharing some delicious, fiber-filled encouragement when it’s needed most.”

To participate in Fall Off Forgiveness Sweepstakes, those who have fallen off their resolutions are invited to visit FallOffForgiveness.com for a chance to win a one-year supply of Fiber One through April 3.

The release summarizes key findings from the Fiber One survey conducted among 1,000 nationally representative Americans, ages 18+, between February 17th and February 24th, 2023.

