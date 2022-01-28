General Mills : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation/Bylaws/Change in Fiscal Year - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): January 24, 2022
General Mills, Inc.
|
Item 5.03
|
Amendments to Certificate of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.
On January 24, 2022, the board of directors of General Mills, Inc. (the "Company") amended the Company's exclusive forum By-Law provision to provide that certain actions where the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware lacks subject matter jurisdiction must be brought in a state or federal court located within the State of Delaware (unless the Company consents in writing to the selection of an alternative forum).
The foregoing description is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Company's By-Laws, which is attached hereto as Exhibit 3.1 and incorporated herein by reference.
