GENERAL MILLS, INC.

(GIS)
General Mills : Cinnamon Toast Crunch Giving Away One Million Boxes of Cereal

09/02/2020 | 08:08am EDT

Fans can visit FreeCTC.com throughout September to claim their free box via rebate.

Today, Cinnamon Toast Crunch announced that they will be giving away up to one million free boxes of cereal via rebate during the month of September to thank fans for making Cinnamon Toast Crunch one of America’s favorite cereals.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200902005324/en/

Cinnamon Toast Crunch is giving away one million boxes of cereal. Fans can visit FreeCTC.com throughout September to claim their free box via rebate. (Photo: Business Wire)

“There are a million reasons to love Cinnamon Toast Crunch, so giving away one million boxes via rebate to celebrate its epic cinnamon taste was only natural,” said Mindy Murray, senior brand experience manager for Cinnamon Toast Crunch. “After all, the only thing that tastes better than CTC, is free CTC.”

Now through September 30, fans can purchase a box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch online or in-store and receive a rebate for the cost of the box (up to $6.50, excluding taxes) when they visit FreeCTC.com and upload their receipt. Fans can redeem the rebate for both in-store and online purchases of Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Offer limited to one refund per name, family, address, or household. Offer good in the USA and DC, its territories, and military addresses except RI, CT, ND, and Miami-Dade County where taxed, regulated, void or prohibited.

To announce the promotion, the brand teamed up with the stars of one of the top family-friendly YouTube channels, Collins and Devan Key, who surprised fans with a CTC-inspired prank on TikTok. Huge fans of Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Collins and Devan jumped at the chance to transform themselves into a disguised CTC box, sharing the one million boxes news with unsuspecting friends.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch has been a household pantry staple for more than 35 years, bringing families bigger than life crunch, a burst of epic Cinnadust and the one-of-a-kind Cinnamilk in every bowl. The One Million Boxes rebate promotion comes at a time when the brand is on fire, becoming the second biggest cereal brand in the country. Families are eating cereal now more than ever, and in General Mills 4th quarter, the company saw a 26 percent growth in its U.S. Cereal business.

To learn more about the Cinnamon Toast Crunch, how to claim your free box via rebate and complete terms and conditions, please visit FreeCTC.com. You can also follow Cinnamon Toast Crunch on social media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

About General Mills

General Mills is a leading global food company whose purpose is to make food the world loves. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, BLUE and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2020 net sales of U.S. $17.6 billion. In addition, General Mills' share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.0 billion.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17 168 M - -
Net income 2021 2 131 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 185 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,1x
Yield 2021 3,16%
Capitalization 38 561 M 38 561 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,90x
EV / Sales 2022 2,82x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float 80,7%
Chart GENERAL MILLS, INC.
Duration : Period :
General Mills, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MILLS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 63,97 $
Last Close Price 63,12 $
Spread / Highest target 14,1%
Spread / Average Target 1,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey L. Harmening Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kofi A. Bruce Chief Financial Officer
Jodi J. Benson Chief Innovation, Technology & Quality Officer
Jaime Montemayor Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Stephen A. Odland Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MILLS, INC.19.40%38 561
NESTLÉ S.A.3.68%333 368
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC5.66%83 129
DANONE-26.22%42 314
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY6.26%41 739
THE HERSHEY COMPANY1.13%30 875