General Mills : Cinnamon Toast Crunch Giving Away One Million Boxes of Cereal

Fans can visit FreeCTC.com throughout September to claim their free box via rebate.

Today, Cinnamon Toast Crunch announced that they will be giving away up to one million free boxes of cereal via rebate during the month of September to thank fans for making Cinnamon Toast Crunch one of America’s favorite cereals.

“There are a million reasons to love Cinnamon Toast Crunch, so giving away one million boxes via rebate to celebrate its epic cinnamon taste was only natural,” said Mindy Murray, senior brand experience manager for Cinnamon Toast Crunch. “After all, the only thing that tastes better than CTC, is free CTC.”

Now through September 30, fans can purchase a box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch online or in-store and receive a rebate for the cost of the box (up to $6.50, excluding taxes) when they visit FreeCTC.com and upload their receipt. Fans can redeem the rebate for both in-store and online purchases of Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Offer limited to one refund per name, family, address, or household. Offer good in the USA and DC, its territories, and military addresses except RI, CT, ND, and Miami-Dade County where taxed, regulated, void or prohibited.

To announce the promotion, the brand teamed up with the stars of one of the top family-friendly YouTube channels, Collins and Devan Key, who surprised fans with a CTC-inspired prank on TikTok. Huge fans of Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Collins and Devan jumped at the chance to transform themselves into a disguised CTC box, sharing the one million boxes news with unsuspecting friends.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch has been a household pantry staple for more than 35 years, bringing families bigger than life crunch, a burst of epic Cinnadust and the one-of-a-kind Cinnamilk in every bowl. The One Million Boxes rebate promotion comes at a time when the brand is on fire, becoming the second biggest cereal brand in the country. Families are eating cereal now more than ever, and in General Mills 4th quarter, the company saw a 26 percent growth in its U.S. Cereal business.

To learn more about the Cinnamon Toast Crunch, how to claim your free box via rebate and complete terms and conditions, please visit FreeCTC.com. You can also follow Cinnamon Toast Crunch on social media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

About General Mills

General Mills is a leading global food company whose purpose is to make food the world loves. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, BLUE and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2020 net sales of U.S. $17.6 billion. In addition, General Mills' share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.0 billion.

