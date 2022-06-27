Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. General Mills, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GIS   US3703341046

GENERAL MILLS, INC.

(GIS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:43 2022-06-27 pm EDT
71.01 USD   +0.53%
03:01pGeneral Mills Elects C. Kim Goodwin to Board of Directors
BU
01:02pGeneral Mills Likely to Post Strong Q4 Results, Gross Margin in Focus, UBS Says
MT
06/22General Mills Completes Acquisition of TNT Crust
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

General Mills Elects C. Kim Goodwin to Board of Directors

06/27/2022 | 03:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

General Mills (NYSE: GIS) today announced the election of C. Kim Goodwin to its board of directors effective June 27, 2022.

Goodwin is an experienced financial services professional and seasoned business leader. With her extensive background as a leader at global investment institutions, as well as her years of service as a public company director, she will offer valuable expertise and investor perspectives in the areas of finance and capital markets, shareholder value creation, strategic planning, and global leadership. In addition, Goodwin’s role as a board member for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) provides her with important perspectives on marketing and consumer insights that are highly relevant to General Mills.

The appointment of Goodwin reflects General Mills' thoughtful approach to board succession and refreshment. The company continues to prioritize directors with world-class qualifications and experiences, and who represent diverse backgrounds and perspectives. With Goodwin’s election, the General Mills board is now comprised of 50% women and 33% ethnically diverse directors.

Prior to her current role as a private investor and independent director, she served as Managing Director and Head of Equities (Global) at Credit Suisse’s Asset Management division and Chief Investment Officer – Equities at State Street Research & Management. Previously, she held a variety of roles at American Century, Putnam Investments, Prudential, and Mellon Financial Corp. Goodwin currently serves on the boards of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX), Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP), and previously served on the board of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM).

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and being a force for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2021 net sales of U.S. $18.1 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about GENERAL MILLS, INC.
03:01pGeneral Mills Elects C. Kim Goodwin to Board of Directors
BU
01:02pGeneral Mills Likely to Post Strong Q4 Results, Gross Margin in Focus, UBS Says
MT
06/22General Mills Completes Acquisition of TNT Crust
BU
06/22Peak rock capital affiliate sells tnt crust to general mills
PR
06/22General Mills, Inc. acquired TNT Crust, Inc. from Peak Rock Capital LLC.
CI
06/15General Mills to Seek Acquisitions
CI
06/15TRANSCRIPT : General Mills, Inc. Presents at 19th annual dbAccess Global Consumer Conferen..
CI
06/15Wheaties Recognizes Simone Biles on Final 100th Anniversary Box in Wheaties Century Ser..
BU
06/14General Mills Working With Regrow Agriculture to Monitor Agricultural Practices, Enviro..
MT
06/14General Mills Partners with Regrow Agriculture to Monitor Agriculture at Scale
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GENERAL MILLS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 18 887 M - -
Net income 2022 2 429 M - -
Net Debt 2022 11 465 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,8x
Yield 2022 2,90%
Capitalization 42 534 M 42 534 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,86x
EV / Sales 2023 2,78x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float 79,6%
Chart GENERAL MILLS, INC.
Duration : Period :
General Mills, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MILLS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 70,63 $
Average target price 67,79 $
Spread / Average Target -4,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey L. Harmening Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kofi A. Bruce Chief Financial Officer
Jodi J. Benson Vice President-International
Jaime Montemayor Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Stephen A. Odland Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL MILLS, INC.4.82%42 534
NESTLÉ S.A.-12.40%322 709
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-5.52%86 703
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY6.96%47 003
THE HERSHEY COMPANY14.21%45 430
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY10.25%41 933