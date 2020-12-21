General Mills : Foundation and UNCF Present the 31st Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Breakfast Featuring Dr. Bernice King and Ambassador Andrew Young

Virtual event will celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. King, raise funds for UNCF Twin Cities.

The 2021 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Breakfast will feature a conversation between Dr. Bernice King and former United States Ambassador Andrew Young, who will share their memories and insights of Dr. King, his leadership and the urgency of his message today. The event will take place Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 at 9 a.m. CST at MLKBreakfast.com.

Organized in partnership by General Mills and UNCF (United Negro College Fund), the event’s theme is “Our Rising Voices: A Call for Bold Social Action.” Through this event, we join voices to reaffirm the values, words and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

“The Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul have been at the epicenter of a global reckoning about systematic racism, social justice and the need for real and accelerated change,” said Nicola Dixon, executive director of the General Mills Foundation. “As we are moving forward as a community fully determined to heal, grow and change, this event invites us all to freshly consider how Dr. King’s life and legacy can inform the path forward.”

In remembrance of Dr. King, who was a 1948 graduate of Morehouse College, an historically Black college, proceeds from the event will help deserving area students go to college through UNCF Twin Cities.

“Through this event, we join our voices to reaffirm the words and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. who taught us, ‘Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter,'” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF. “We thank The General Mills Foundation for its continued generosity and support of our HBCUs and our students.”

About Dr. Bernice A. King

Dr. Bernice A. King is a global thought leader, orator, peace advocate, and Chief Executive Officer of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center), which was founded by her mother, Coretta Scott King, in 1968. She was appointed CEO of The King Center in January 2012 by the Board of Trustees. From this position, the same one once held by her mother, this transformative leader steadfastly continues her efforts to advance her parents’ legacy of Kingian Nonviolence, which Dr. King re-branded Nonviolence365™.

About Ambassador Andrew J. Young

Andrew J. Young has earned worldwide recognition as a pioneer and champion of civil and human rights. Ambassador Young’s lifelong dedication to service is illustrated by his extensive leadership experience of over sixty-five years, serving as a member of Congress, African American U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Mayor of Atlanta, and ordained minister, among other positions. During the 1960s, Young was a key strategist and negotiator during civil rights campaigns that led to the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Entertainment at the 2021 MLK Breakfast

Entertainment will be provided by Billy Steele and the Fellowship Missionary Baptist Choir. Steele performs, writes and produces for the Grammy Award winning ensemble, the Sounds of Blackness, for which he is currently serving as assistant director. He is the co-recipient of three Grammy Awards via this talented ensemble.

Event emcee H. Adam Harris is a spoken word artist, actor, director, teaching artist and cultural equity consultant. He works at the intersection of theatre, education, social justice and community engagement.

Event History

The annual holiday breakfast began when UNCF and General Mills joined together in 1991 to host a community celebration to honor the legacy of Dr. King. Past speakers include the Honorable Eric H. Holder, CNN’s Don Lemon, former Secretary of State Gen. Colin Powell, actor David Oyelowo, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, Rev. Joseph Lowery, the late Yolanda King, U.S. Rep. John Lewis, Marian Wright Edelman, Donna Brazile, Vernon Jordan and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick.

This event is made possible by General Mills, UNCF and Best Buy. Additional support has been provided by Cargill, Ecolab, Medtronic, Minnesota Lynx, Minnesota Timberwolves, Target, United Health Group, U.S. Bank, Wells Fargo and Xcel Energy.

Tickets

To purchase tickets to watch the virtual event or for more information, visit: MLKBreakfast.com. Proceeds from ticket sales and sponsorships will be dedicated to UNCF Twin Cities student scholarships.

Complimentary Post-Event Viewing

The MLK Holiday Breakfast will be available for viewing free of charge at MLKBreakfast.com beginning at 12 p.m. CST.

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20% of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

About General Mills

General Mills is a leading global food company whose purpose is to make food the world loves. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, BLUE and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2020 net sales of U.S. $17.6 billion. In addition, General Mills’ share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.0 billion.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201221005588/en/