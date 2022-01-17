Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  General Mills, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    GIS   US3703341046

GENERAL MILLS, INC.

(GIS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 01/14 04:10:00 pm
69.9 USD   +1.45%
01:15aGENERAL MILLS : Honey Cheerios were made just for schools
PU
01/11INSIDER SELL : General Mills
MT
01/07GENERAL MILLS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Summary 
Summary

General Mills : Honey Cheerios were made just for schools

01/17/2022 | 01:15am EST
innovation

Jan 17, 2022 • By Kevin Hunt

By avoiding nuts, General Mills Foodservice's new Honey Cheerios will mean more U.S. children in K-12 schools can enjoy the next best thing to Honey Nut Cheerios.

[Link]

Created exclusively for schools, with the help of nutrition professionals, Honey Cheerios provides a solution for school foodservice programs who are developing menus to accommodate students with allergies.

Honey Cheerios does not contain any nut ingredients. However, the product is not labeled as nut free because it is not produced in a nut free production facility.

"Our innovation mission for our K-12 schools channel is to ensure that every child is well fed and ready to learn. We do that by providing amazing products that are tasty, nutritious and regulation ready," says Ellie Headley, associate channel marketing manager, K-12, General Mills Foodservice. "Honey Cheerios is all of those things and tastes incredible."

Honey Cheerios also meets Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) guidelines - a federal program that provides reimbursements for nutritious meals and snacks to eligible children. That helps schools serve it across different feeding programs.

"This product helps school foodservice programs in so many ways, including meeting school menu requirements for two grains," says Lesley Shiery, MS, RD from the General Mills Bell Institute of Health and Nutrition. "And it checks the boxes on meeting the health and nutrition needs of students - for students avoiding gluten, it's gluten free, or for those who may be avoiding ingredients like artificial flavors or colors from artificial sources, it checks those boxes too. All from a brand kids know and love."

Schools can learn more about Honey Cheerios at GeneralMillsCF.com.

Honey Cheerios will formally launch in March.

Kevin Hunt is the senior manager of Corporate Content, Channels and Analytics at General Mills, based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He oversees corporate social media, the "A Taste of General Mills" blog, GeneralMills.com and the company's intranet. He began his career at General Mills in 2010. More posts by this author

Disclaimer

General Mills Inc. published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 06:14:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
