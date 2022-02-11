Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  General Mills, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    GIS   US3703341046

GENERAL MILLS, INC.

(GIS)
  Report
General Mills Leads Its Industry in America's Best Large Employers List by Forbes

02/11/2022 | 10:11am EST
Company is ranked #1 in Consumer-Packaged Goods

Forbes has named General Mills to its prestigious America’s Best Employers 2022 list, announced this week. The company is listed as #1 for its industry, leading the consumer-packaged goods sector across all factors including working conditions, development opportunities, compensation, and diversity, equity and inclusion.

The rankings were determined through an independent survey of approximately 60,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 employees in America. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

“We’re extremely honored to be recognized as the industry leader in the Food and Beverage sector by Forbes,” said Jacqueline Williams-Roll, chief human resources officer, General Mills. “We know how much culture matters, and we are committed to building and fostering one founded on inclusion and belonging. General Mills is one of those unique companies where you can both spend your entire career, or a portion of it and always find challenging and rewarding experiences.”

General Mills ranks 22nd overall out of 1,000 large employers selected for the list. The full list of “America’s Best Employers” and more information about its methodology are available at forbes.com.

For more information on General Mills visit the company’s 2021 Global Responsibility Report.

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and being a force for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2021 net sales of U.S. $18.1 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 18 834 M - -
Net income 2022 2 292 M - -
Net Debt 2022 11 694 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,8x
Yield 2022 3,08%
Capitalization 40 463 M 40 463 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,77x
EV / Sales 2023 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float 79,6%
Chart GENERAL MILLS, INC.
Duration : Period :
General Mills, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MILLS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 67,08 $
Average target price 65,74 $
Spread / Average Target -1,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey L. Harmening Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kofi A. Bruce Chief Financial Officer
Jodi J. Benson Vice President-International
Jaime Montemayor Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Stephen A. Odland Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL MILLS, INC.-0.45%40 463
NESTLÉ S.A.-7.39%351 613
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.0.69%92 699
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-7.68%49 566
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY14.34%42 772
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-4.48%41 972