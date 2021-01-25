Log in
GENERAL MILLS, INC.

General Mills : Quarterly Dividend Declared

01/25/2021 | 05:42pm EST
The General Mills Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend at the prevailing rate of $0.51 per share, payable May 3, 2021, to shareholders of record as of April 9, 2021. The current quarterly dividend rate represents a 4 percent increase from the $0.49 per share rate paid a year ago. General Mills (NYSE: GIS) and its predecessor company have paid dividends without interruption for 122 years.

About General Mills
General Mills is a leading global food company whose purpose is to make food the world loves. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, BLUE and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2020 net sales of U.S. $17.6 billion. In addition, General Mills’ share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.0 billion.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17 818 M - -
Net income 2021 2 354 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 253 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
Yield 2021 3,52%
Capitalization 35 402 M 35 402 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,62x
EV / Sales 2022 2,61x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float 80,9%
Chart GENERAL MILLS, INC.
Duration : Period :
General Mills, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MILLS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 62,25 $
Last Close Price 57,90 $
Spread / Highest target 26,1%
Spread / Average Target 7,51%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey L. Harmening Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kofi A. Bruce Chief Financial Officer
Jodi J. Benson Chief Innovation, Technology & Quality Officer
Jaime Montemayor Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Stephen A. Odland Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MILLS, INC.-4.81%34 222
NESTLÉ S.A.-3.11%317 732
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-3.80%80 447
DANONE S.A1.49%43 129
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-5.05%40 237
THE HERSHEY COMPANY-2.71%30 847
