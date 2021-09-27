Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  General Mills, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    GIS   US3703341046

GENERAL MILLS, INC.

(GIS)
  Report
General Mills : Quarterly Dividend Declared

09/27/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
The General Mills Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend at the prevailing rate of $0.51 per share, payable November 1, 2021, to shareholders of record as of October 8, 2021. General Mills (NYSE: GIS) and its predecessor company have paid dividends without interruption for 123 years.

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and being a force for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2021 net sales of U.S. $18.1 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 18 223 M - -
Net income 2022 2 284 M - -
Net Debt 2022 11 462 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,0x
Yield 2022 3,44%
Capitalization 36 669 M 36 669 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,64x
EV / Sales 2023 2,59x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float 80,2%
Chart GENERAL MILLS, INC.
Duration : Period :
General Mills, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MILLS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 60,54 $
Average target price 63,37 $
Spread / Average Target 4,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey L. Harmening Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kofi A. Bruce Chief Financial Officer
Jodi J. Benson Chief Innovation, Technology & Quality Officer
Jaime Montemayor Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Stephen A. Odland Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL MILLS, INC.2.96%36 669
NESTLÉ S.A.8.80%337 171
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.3.23%84 372
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-32.38%58 485
DANONE10.51%45 274
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY4.99%44 519