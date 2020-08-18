Log in
GENERAL MILLS, INC.

GENERAL MILLS, INC.

(GIS)
General Mills : Recalling Some Cans of Progresso Soup

08/18/2020 | 02:51pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

General Mills Inc. said Tuesday it was voluntarily recalling some 14 ounce cans of Progresso Organic Chicken Noodle Soup because of mislabeling.

The product inside contains allergens including soy and dairy which are not labeled on the can.

General Mills said the recall amounts to fewer than 3,000 cans.

The company said the recalled product has a package UPC of 000-41196-49233 and a Better if Used by Date of May 26, 2022.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

