General Mills Recognized by Fortune as One of America's Most Innovative Companies

General Mills (NYSE: GIS) has been named by Fortune as one of America’s Most Innovative Companies, ranking No. 1 in its industry and 79 overall.

"Fostering a culture of relentless innovation is essential to General Mills' Accelerate strategy and our purpose to make food the world loves," said Jodi Benson, chief innovation, technology and quality officer, General Mills. "A hallmark of our 156-year history is our commitment to creating remarkable experiences that solve problems and deliver joy for consumers. We're proud of our team of leading innovators and their tireless drive to create the future of food together."

Fortune and market research and data company Statista reviewed more than 15,000 eligible companies to create this inaugural list. Each company was measured against three pillars: product innovation, process innovation and innovation culture. The 300 U.S.-based companies with the highest score were recognized.

Innovation is at the core of what General Mills makes and how it makes it — as well as the good it does for its communities. It drives top-turning new products like Minis cereals, supports disruptive food innovation through smart and targeted investments, and fosters a long-term difference for people and planet by strengthening schools, regenerating the health, and vitality of farm soil, alleviating hunger and more.

General Mills has long been recognized for making food with care and for the trust consumers have in its brands. This month, the company was also named by Newsweek, for the second year in a row, as one of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. In December 2022, General Mills was further recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies, ranking No. 2 overall and No. 1 in the Consumer Goods industry.

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and standing for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2022 net sales of U.S. $19.0 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.

