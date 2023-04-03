Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. General Mills, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GIS   US3703341046

GENERAL MILLS, INC.

(GIS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:32:19 2023-04-03 am EDT
86.14 USD   +0.79%
10:18aGeneral Mills Recognized by Fortune as One of America's Most Innovative Companies
BU
03/31Insider Sell: General Mills
MT
03/31Soybean Futures Rise on Tighter Balance Sheet -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

General Mills Recognized by Fortune as One of America's Most Innovative Companies

04/03/2023 | 10:18am EDT
General Mills (NYSE: GIS) has been named by Fortune as one of America’s Most Innovative Companies, ranking No. 1 in its industry and 79 overall.

"Fostering a culture of relentless innovation is essential to General Mills' Accelerate strategy and our purpose to make food the world loves," said Jodi Benson, chief innovation, technology and quality officer, General Mills. "A hallmark of our 156-year history is our commitment to creating remarkable experiences that solve problems and deliver joy for consumers. We're proud of our team of leading innovators and their tireless drive to create the future of food together."

Fortune and market research and data company Statista reviewed more than 15,000 eligible companies to create this inaugural list. Each company was measured against three pillars: product innovation, process innovation and innovation culture. The 300 U.S.-based companies with the highest score were recognized.

Innovation is at the core of what General Mills makes and how it makes it — as well as the good it does for its communities. It drives top-turning new products like Minis cereals, supports disruptive food innovation through smart and targeted investments, and fosters a long-term difference for people and planet by strengthening schools, regenerating the health, and vitality of farm soil, alleviating hunger and more.

General Mills has long been recognized for making food with care and for the trust consumers have in its brands. This month, the company was also named by Newsweek, for the second year in a row, as one of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. In December 2022, General Mills was further recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies, ranking No. 2 overall and No. 1 in the Consumer Goods industry.

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and standing for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2022 net sales of U.S. $19.0 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on GENERAL MILLS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 20 212 M - -
Net income 2023 2 603 M - -
Net Debt 2023 10 923 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,9x
Yield 2023 2,53%
Capitalization 50 195 M 50 195 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,02x
EV / Sales 2024 2,92x
Nbr of Employees 32 500
Free-Float 77,5%
Chart GENERAL MILLS, INC.
Duration : Period :
General Mills, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MILLS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 85,46 $
Average target price 83,00 $
Spread / Average Target -2,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey L. Harmening Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kofi A. Bruce Chief Financial Officer
Jodi J. Benson Vice President-International
Jaime Montemayor Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Stephen A. Odland Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL MILLS, INC.1.92%50 195
NESTLÉ S.A.4.03%325 865
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.4.61%95 050
THE HERSHEY COMPANY9.86%51 909
KRAFT HEINZ-5.01%47 448
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY-14.21%43 530
