Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. General Mills, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GIS   US3703341046

GENERAL MILLS, INC.

(GIS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

General Mills Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by TRC Capital Investment Corporation

01/18/2022 | 12:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

General Mills (NYSE: GIS) announced today that it received notice of an unsolicited “mini-tender” offer by TRC Capital Investment Corporation (“TRC”) to purchase up to two million shares of General Mills common stock at a price of $65.50 per share in cash. TRC’s offer price is 4.48% less than the $68.57 closing price per share of General Mills’ common stock on January 7, 2022, the last trading day before the mini-tender offer commenced. If all shares are acquired, TRC’s ownership would represent approximately 0.33% of General Mills’ outstanding common stock.

General Mills is not affiliated with TRC and does not endorse TRC’s unsolicited mini-tender offer.

General Mills recommends that General Mills shareholders do not tender their shares in response to the offer. General Mills also recommends that any shareholders who have tendered shares to TRC withdraw those shares by providing the written notice described in the offer documentation before the expiration of the offer, which is currently scheduled for 12:01 a.m. New York City time on February 9, 2022.

TRC has included in the terms of its offer a condition that the price of General Mills’ common stock must not decrease. As a result, unless TRC decides to waive this condition, General Mills shareholders who tender their shares in the offer would receive a below-market price for their shares through the tender offer. The offer is also subject to numerous other conditions, including TRC’s ability to obtain sufficient financing to consummate the offer.

Shareholders should obtain current market quotes for their shares, review the conditions to TRC’s mini-tender offer, consult with their brokers or financial advisors, and exercise caution with respect to TRC’s mini-tender offer.

Mini-tender offers are designed to seek less than five percent of a company’s outstanding shares, thereby avoiding many investor protections including the disclosure and procedural requirements applicable to larger tender offers under United States securities laws. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) has cautioned investors about mini-tender offers noting that “[s]ome bidders make mini-tender offers at below-market prices, hoping that they will catch investors off guard if the investors do not compare the offer price to the current market price.” The SEC published guidance to investors on mini-tender offers at https://www.sec.gov/reportspubs/investor-publications/investorpubsminitendhtm.html.

General Mills encourages brokers and dealers, as well as other market participants, to review the SEC’s letter regarding broker-dealer mini-tender offer dissemination and disclosures at https://www.sec.gov/divisions/marketreg/minitenders/sia072401.htm.

General Mills requests that a copy of this press release be included with all distributions of materials relating to TRC’s mini-tender offer for shares of General Mills common stock.

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and being a force for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2021 net sales of U.S. $18.1 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about GENERAL MILLS, INC.
12:03pGeneral Mills Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by TRC Cap..
BU
01/17GENERAL MILLS : Honey Cheerios were made just for schools
PU
01/11INSIDER SELL : General Mills
MT
01/07GENERAL MILLS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/05Go Bananas for Breakfast! Chiquita, General Mills and Yoplait Team Up to Spotlight the ..
BU
01/03Supply Chain Disruptions to Continue in Packaged Food, Beverages, Tobacco Industries Wi..
MT
01/03GENERAL MILLS : Yoki's first ready-to-eat popcorn is here
PU
2021INSIDER SELL : General Mills
MT
2021WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : A flurry of good news before Christmas
2021ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Adobe, AT&T, Cisco, T-Mobile, Verizon...
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GENERAL MILLS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 18 829 M - -
Net income 2022 2 292 M - -
Net Debt 2022 11 694 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,5x
Yield 2022 2,95%
Capitalization 42 164 M 42 164 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,86x
EV / Sales 2023 2,83x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float -
Chart GENERAL MILLS, INC.
Duration : Period :
General Mills, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MILLS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 69,90 $
Average target price 65,58 $
Spread / Average Target -6,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey L. Harmening Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kofi A. Bruce Chief Financial Officer
Jodi J. Benson Vice President-International
Jaime Montemayor Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Stephen A. Odland Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL MILLS, INC.3.74%42 164
NESTLÉ S.A.-4.32%366 960
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.2.70%94 998
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-0.67%53 382
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY5.91%46 538
DANONE6.01%43 048