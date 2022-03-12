Log in
GENERAL MILLS, INC.

News 
General Mills : Response to question of Operations in Russia

03/12/2022 | 01:04pm EST
Mar 12, 2022
News Release
Response to question of Operations in Russia

We are deeply concerned and saddened by the tragic conflict unfolding in Ukraine. Please know, General Mills does not have any wholly owned operations in Russia. There are no General Mills plants, employees or distributors in Russia today. In fact, as a company we are focused on the growing refugee crisis. We are actively working on ways to help those impacted by this war through donations of food and water, including donations to food banks and local charities to help those in need in Ukraine and the neighboring countries.

We do have a joint venture with Nestle called Cereal Partners Worldwide for sales of cereal outside of North America. CPW sales in Russia represents less than 1% of total General Mills sales. In partnership with Nestle, we have stopped advertising and suspended all capital investment in our CPW business in Russia.

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and being a force for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie's, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2021 net sales of U.S. $18.1 billion. In addition, the company's share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.

Media

General Mills
Media.line@genmills.com
763-764-6364

Category: Business

Disclaimer

General Mills Inc. published this content on 12 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2022 18:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
