General Mills : Response to question of Operations in Russia

We are deeply concerned and saddened by the tragic conflict unfolding in Ukraine. Please know, General Mills does not have any wholly owned operations in Russia. There are no General Mills plants, employees or distributors in Russia today. In fact, as a company we are focused on the growing refugee crisis. We are actively working on ways to help those impacted by this war through donations of food and water, including donations to food banks and local charities to help those in need in Ukraine and the neighboring countries.



We do have a joint venture with Nestle called Cereal Partners Worldwide for sales of cereal outside of North America. CPW sales in Russia represents less than 1% of total General Mills sales. In partnership with Nestle, we have stopped advertising and suspended all capital investment in our CPW business in Russia.