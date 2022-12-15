Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. General Mills, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GIS   US3703341046

GENERAL MILLS, INC.

(GIS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:58 2022-12-15 am EST
85.93 USD   -1.61%
11:49aPiper Sandler Adjusts Price Target on General Mills to $95 From $88, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
11:16aGeneral Mills named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World and North America Indices for the fifth consecutive year
BU
12/13Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Finishing Little Changed on Tuesday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

General Mills named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World and North America Indices for the fifth consecutive year

12/15/2022 | 11:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

General Mills (NYSE: GIS) has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) and the Dow Jones North America Index (DJSI North America) for the fifth consecutive year.

General Mills ranked in the 90th percentile overall and received industry-best 100 scores in Corporate Governance, Environmental Reporting, Health & Nutrition, Materiality, and Water Related Risks.

“It is a great honor for us to be recognized and named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices,” said Mary Jane Melendez, chief sustainability and global impact officer at General Mills. “We remain committed to environmental action and transparency to support a healthy planet and resilient future for all.”

The Dow Jones Sustainability Index recognizes leadership in corporate sustainability with results based on critical, in-depth analysis of economic, environmental, and social performance. For more information about the DJSI, visit sustainability indices.

For information on General Mills’ corporate social responsibility commitments and progress, visit the company’s 2022 Global Responsibility Report.

G Stands for Good

General Mills stands for good – for the people we serve, the brands you love and the planet we depend on. For more than 150 years, General Mills has believed doing good and good business go hand-in-hand. The company is putting people first by improving food security and advancing a culture of inclusion, equity and belonging, and by creating positive planetary outcomes through actions beyond its walls. Learn more at GeneralMills/gstandsforgood.

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and standing for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2022 net sales of U.S. $19.0 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about GENERAL MILLS, INC.
11:49aPiper Sandler Adjusts Price Target on General Mills to $95 From $88, Maintains Overweig..
MT
11:16aGeneral Mills named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World and North America Indices for..
BU
12/13Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Finishing Little Changed on Tuesday
MT
12/13Sector Update: Consumer
MT
12/13UBS Adjusts General Mills Price Target to $88 From $82, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
12/09Jana ratchets up pressure on Freshpet, recruits Schmidt to campaign
RE
12/07General Mills Named No. 2 on Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies 2023 List
BU
12/07Campbell Soup lifts forecasts on firm demand for soups, sauces
RE
12/06It just doesn't add up
MS
12/06Deutsche Bank Downgrades General Mills to Hold From Buy
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GENERAL MILLS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 19 587 M - -
Net income 2023 2 516 M - -
Net Debt 2023 10 480 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,8x
Yield 2023 2,46%
Capitalization 51 833 M 51 833 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,18x
EV / Sales 2024 3,07x
Nbr of Employees 32 500
Free-Float 78,6%
Chart GENERAL MILLS, INC.
Duration : Period :
General Mills, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MILLS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 87,33 $
Average target price 79,58 $
Spread / Average Target -8,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey L. Harmening Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kofi A. Bruce Chief Financial Officer
Jodi J. Benson Vice President-International
Jaime Montemayor Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Stephen A. Odland Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL MILLS, INC.29.61%51 833
NESTLÉ S.A.-12.87%331 916
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.1.43%91 852
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY37.93%50 978
KRAFT HEINZ11.87%49 193
THE HERSHEY COMPANY21.99%48 402