General Mills named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World and North America Indices for the fifth consecutive year

General Mills (NYSE: GIS) has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) and the Dow Jones North America Index (DJSI North America) for the fifth consecutive year.

General Mills ranked in the 90th percentile overall and received industry-best 100 scores in Corporate Governance, Environmental Reporting, Health & Nutrition, Materiality, and Water Related Risks.

“It is a great honor for us to be recognized and named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices,” said Mary Jane Melendez, chief sustainability and global impact officer at General Mills. “We remain committed to environmental action and transparency to support a healthy planet and resilient future for all.”

The Dow Jones Sustainability Index recognizes leadership in corporate sustainability with results based on critical, in-depth analysis of economic, environmental, and social performance. For more information about the DJSI, visit sustainability indices.

For information on General Mills’ corporate social responsibility commitments and progress, visit the company’s 2022 Global Responsibility Report.

