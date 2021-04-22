General Mills : 2021 Global Responsibility Report

responsibility

Our purposeat General Millsis to make food the world loves.

And we know with that comes responsibility to build a better future - forour people, our planet and our communities.

That's why every year,for the past 51 years, General Mills has reported the company's global social and evironmental progress.

'The events of this past year - COVID-19 and the racial injustice and social equity movements - reaffirmed our belief that our scale brings opportunity and responsibility. We can and should do good things that impact our people, our planet and the communities we serve,' says Jeff Harmening, chairman and CEO, General Mills.

Read our full 2021 Global Responsibility Report hereand see highlights below.

And at General Mills, we know that this responsibility to build a better futuretakes collective action.

Itis 'Our Work.'

Our latest Global Responsibility Report (2020 fiscal year, ending May 31, 2020) marks our 51st year reporting to stakeholders and highlights the progress we'…

In 2020, General Mills enhanced its existingenvironmentalcommitments with a set of 2030 ambitions to promote regeneration - a path to promising solutions for the planet, its resources and its people.

'Our business is rooted in the earth and in order to make food for future generations, we believe we can no longer sustain earth's resources, we need to regeneratethem,' says Mary Jane Melendez, chief sustainabilityand social impactofficer, General Mills. 'In the past year, we accelerated farmer adoption of regenerative agriculture practices on more than 70,000 acres in key regions where we source ingredients - getting us closer to our 1 million acres commitment by 2030 - and measured positive environmental, social and economic outcomes.'

Topsoil produces 95 percent of the world's food and it's disappearing. In less than 30 years, 90 percent of our world's soil could be compromised. General Mi…

This past year, General Mills grew more responsive, more aware, and more committed than ever to be there for ourpeople, ourplanet and our communities around the world.

In 2021, we'll continue to focus on bettering our future.

Subscribe to 'A Taste of General Mills' by email -here- and we'll notify you about our latest posts.