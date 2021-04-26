Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  General Mills, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    GIS

GENERAL MILLS, INC.

(GIS)
  Report
General Mills : to Webcast Force for Good Investor Event on May 25, 2021

04/26/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) plans to webcast its first-ever ESG investor event virtually on May 25, 2021, including a pre-recorded presentation and a live question and answer session with management. The event will highlight the Force for Good pillar of the company’s Accelerate strategy, focusing on how General Mills is regenerating the planet, improving food security, strengthening communities, and advancing inclusion among the company’s people and through its brands.

The webcasted session will begin at 7:00 a.m. CT. Interested parties can access the webcast and supporting materials at www.generalmills.com/investors.

For more information on the company’s progress and commitments in areas of social and environmental importance, please refer to General Mills’ 2021 Global Responsibility Report, which was released on April 22, 2021.

About General Mills
General Mills is a leading global food company whose purpose is to make food the world loves. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, BLUE and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2020 net sales of U.S. $17.6 billion. In addition, General Mills’ share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.0 billion.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17 925 M - -
Net income 2021 2 348 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 188 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,1x
Yield 2021 3,33%
Capitalization 37 367 M 37 367 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,71x
EV / Sales 2022 2,75x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float 80,9%
Chart GENERAL MILLS, INC.
Duration : Period :
General Mills, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MILLS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 62,21 $
Last Close Price 61,26 $
Spread / Highest target 15,9%
Spread / Average Target 1,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey L. Harmening Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kofi A. Bruce Chief Financial Officer
Jodi J. Benson Chief Innovation, Technology & Quality Officer
Jaime Montemayor Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Stephen A. Odland Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MILLS, INC.2.96%37 367
NESTLÉ S.A.5.16%337 232
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.1.78%83 617
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-30.30%65 864
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY16.59%49 426
DANONE9.45%46 115
