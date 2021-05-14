Log in
GENERAL MILLS, INC.

General Mills : to Webcast Presentation at the 2021 BMO Global Farm to Market Conference

05/14/2021 | 03:46pm EDT
General Mills (NYSE: GIS) will webcast its upcoming presentation at the BMO Global Farm to Market Conference on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 1:40 PM CT. Jeff Harmening, General Mills Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will discuss the company’s Accelerate strategy, business performance, and recent portfolio reshaping news including the proposed acquisition of Tyson Foods’ (NYSE: TSN) pet treats business, followed by a question-and-answer session with conference attendees. Interested parties can access the webcast at www.generalmills.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website.

About General Mills
General Mills is a leading global food company whose purpose is to make food the world loves. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, BLUE and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2020 net sales of U.S. $17.6 billion. In addition, General Mills’ share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.0 billion.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17 915 M - -
Net income 2021 2 359 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 189 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,7x
Yield 2021 3,19%
Capitalization 39 026 M 39 026 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,80x
EV / Sales 2022 2,83x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float 80,7%
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MILLS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 62,11 $
Last Close Price 63,98 $
Spread / Highest target 11,0%
Spread / Average Target -2,93%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey L. Harmening Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kofi A. Bruce Chief Financial Officer
Jodi J. Benson Chief Innovation, Technology & Quality Officer
Jaime Montemayor Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Stephen A. Odland Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MILLS, INC.7.07%39 026
NESTLÉ S.A.3.99%336 555
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.6.70%87 640
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-31.50%62 353
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY26.43%53 598
DANONE7.33%45 265