General Mills : to Webcast Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Earnings Results on September 23, 2020

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) plans to report results for its fiscal 2021 first quarter on September 23, 2020.

A press release, pre-recorded management remarks, and supporting slides will be issued that morning, followed by a webcasted question and answer session on the results at 7:30 a.m. CT. Interested parties can access these materials and the webcast at www.generalmills.com/investors.

About General Mills

General Mills is a leading global food company whose purpose is to make food the world loves. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, BLUE and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2020 net sales of U.S. $17.6 billion. In addition, General Mills’ share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.0 billion.

