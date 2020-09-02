Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Mills, Inc.    GIS

GENERAL MILLS, INC.

(GIS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

General Mills : to Webcast Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Earnings Results on September 23, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/02/2020 | 04:32pm EDT

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) plans to report results for its fiscal 2021 first quarter on September 23, 2020.

A press release, pre-recorded management remarks, and supporting slides will be issued that morning, followed by a webcasted question and answer session on the results at 7:30 a.m. CT. Interested parties can access these materials and the webcast at www.generalmills.com/investors.

About General Mills
General Mills is a leading global food company whose purpose is to make food the world loves. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, BLUE and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2020 net sales of U.S. $17.6 billion. In addition, General Mills’ share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.0 billion.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GENERAL MILLS, INC.
04:32pGENERAL MILLS : to Webcast Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Earnings Results on Septemb..
BU
10:16aGENERAL MILLS : to Webcast Presentation at 2020 Barclays Global Consumer Staples..
AQ
09:12aGENERAL MILLS : Pillsbury Toaster Strudel Introduces Limited-Edition Mean Girls ..
BU
08:08aGENERAL MILLS : Cinnamon Toast Crunch Giving Away One Million Boxes of Cereal
BU
08/28GENERAL MILLS : to Webcast Presentation at 2020 Barclays Global Consumer Staples..
AQ
08/26GENERAL MILLS : to Webcast Presentation at 2020 Barclays Global Consumer Staples..
BU
08/24GENERAL MILLS : Lucky Charms Fans Help Unlock Limited-Time Just Magical Marshmal..
BU
08/18GENERAL MILLS : Recalling Some Cans of Progresso Soup
DJ
08/18GENERAL MILLS : Recalls 3,000 Mislabeled Cans of Progresso Organic Chicken Noodl..
BU
08/18GENERAL MILLS : Notice of 2020 Annual Meeting And Proxy Statement
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17 168 M - -
Net income 2021 2 131 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 185 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,1x
Yield 2021 3,16%
Capitalization 38 561 M 38 561 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,90x
EV / Sales 2022 2,82x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float 80,7%
Chart GENERAL MILLS, INC.
Duration : Period :
General Mills, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MILLS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 63,97 $
Last Close Price 63,12 $
Spread / Highest target 14,1%
Spread / Average Target 1,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey L. Harmening Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kofi A. Bruce Chief Financial Officer
Jodi J. Benson Chief Innovation, Technology & Quality Officer
Jaime Montemayor Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Stephen A. Odland Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MILLS, INC.20.43%38 561
NESTLÉ S.A.3.68%333 368
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC5.66%83 129
DANONE-26.22%42 314
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY6.26%41 739
THE HERSHEY COMPANY1.13%30 875
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group