Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. General Mills, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GIS   US3703341046

GENERAL MILLS, INC.

(GIS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-01 pm EST
78.85 USD   -0.83%
08:04aGeneral Mills to Webcast Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Results on March 23, 2023
BU
03/01Blue Buffalo Partners with Actress and Real-Life Cat Lover Angela Kinsey for National Sleep Awareness Month
BU
02/27General Mills Advances Accelerate Strategy To Deliver Top-Tier Shareholder Returns; Raises Fiscal 2023 Guidance at CAGNY
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

General Mills to Webcast Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Results on March 23, 2023

03/02/2023 | 08:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) plans to report results for its fiscal 2023 third quarter on March 23, 2023.

A press release, pre-recorded management remarks and supporting slides will be issued that morning followed by a webcasted question and answer session on the results at 8 a.m. CT. Interested parties can access these materials and the webcast at www.generalmills.com/investors.

# # #

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and standing for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2022 net sales of U.S. $19.0 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about GENERAL MILLS, INC.
08:04aGeneral Mills to Webcast Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Results on March 23, 2023
BU
03/01Blue Buffalo Partners with Actress and Real-Life Cat Lover Angela Kinsey for National S..
BU
02/27General Mills Advances Accelerate Strategy To Deliver Top-Tier Shareholder Returns; Rai..
AQ
02/22Stifel Adjusts Price Target on General Mills to $84 From $82, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
02/21Interest-Rate Concerns Drag Equities Lower Ahead of Fed Meeting Minutes
MT
02/21Consumer Cos Down After Weak Earnings, Housing Market Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
02/21Interest-Rate Concerns Drag Equities Lower Ahead of Fed Meeting Minutes
MT
02/21Home Depot, Elanco Animal Health fall; General Mills rises
AQ
02/21To raise prices or not? Consumer goods makers weigh bets while retailers fret
RE
02/21Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Lean Lower Premarket Tuesday
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GENERAL MILLS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 19 976 M - -
Net income 2023 2 568 M - -
Net Debt 2023 10 424 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,6x
Yield 2023 2,73%
Capitalization 46 491 M 46 491 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,85x
EV / Sales 2024 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 32 500
Free-Float 77,5%
Chart GENERAL MILLS, INC.
Duration : Period :
General Mills, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MILLS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 78,85 $
Average target price 81,20 $
Spread / Average Target 2,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey L. Harmening Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kofi A. Bruce Chief Financial Officer
Jodi J. Benson Vice President-International
Jaime Montemayor Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Stephen A. Odland Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL MILLS, INC.-5.96%46 491
NESTLÉ S.A.-1.44%300 130
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-3.69%87 511
THE HERSHEY COMPANY2.19%48 285
KRAFT HEINZ-5.67%47 040
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY-14.27%43 424