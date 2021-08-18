General Mills : to Webcast Presentation at 2021 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on September 8, 2021

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) will present at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Virtual Conference on Wednesday, September 8 at 7:00 a.m. Central Time.

Jon Nudi, Group President, North America Retail and Bethany Quam, Group President, Pet will be the featured speakers during the fireside chat.

Those interested in viewing can access the webcast and presentation slides at www.generalmills.com/investors. A recording of the webcast will be available on the company's website.

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and being a force for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2021 net sales of U.S. $18.1 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210818005793/en/