  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  General Mills, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    GIS   US3703341046

GENERAL MILLS, INC.

(GIS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

General Mills : to Webcast Presentation at 2021 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on September 8, 2021

08/18/2021 | 04:44pm EDT
General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) will present at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Virtual Conference on Wednesday, September 8 at 7:00 a.m. Central Time.

Jon Nudi, Group President, North America Retail and Bethany Quam, Group President, Pet will be the featured speakers during the fireside chat.

Those interested in viewing can access the webcast and presentation slides at www.generalmills.com/investors. A recording of the webcast will be available on the company's website.

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and being a force for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2021 net sales of U.S. $18.1 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.


© Business Wire 2021
Analyst Recommendations on GENERAL MILLS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17 843 M - -
Net income 2022 2 254 M - -
Net Debt 2022 11 560 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,4x
Yield 2022 3,50%
Capitalization 36 898 M 36 898 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,72x
EV / Sales 2023 2,67x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float 80,4%
Chart GENERAL MILLS, INC.
Duration : Period :
General Mills, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MILLS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 60,86 $
Average target price 63,21 $
Spread / Average Target 3,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey L. Harmening Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kofi A. Bruce Chief Financial Officer
Jodi J. Benson Chief Innovation, Technology & Quality Officer
Jaime Montemayor Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Stephen A. Odland Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL MILLS, INC.3.50%36 898
NESTLÉ S.A.11.61%349 973
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.9.56%89 544
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-34.47%59 330
DANONE20.65%49 452
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY9.38%46 379