Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. General Mills, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GIS   US3703341046

GENERAL MILLS, INC.

(GIS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-03 pm EST
75.48 USD   -0.55%
07:01aGeneral Mills to Webcast Presentation at CAGNY Conference on Feb. 21, 2023
BU
02/01Mizuho Securities Initiates General Mills at Neutral With $75 Price Target
MT
02/01Cheerios Brings Together Real-Life Best Friends Leslie David Baker and Phyllis Smith to Inspire a Heart-Healthy Lifestyle
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

General Mills to Webcast Presentation at CAGNY Conference on Feb. 21, 2023

02/06/2023 | 07:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) announced today that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Harmening and Chief Financial Officer Kofi Bruce will be featured speakers at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference in Boca Raton, Florida on Feb. 21, 2023. A webcast of the live presentation is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. CT, and a replay of the event will be available at www.generalmills.com/investors.

# # #

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and standing for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2022 net sales of U.S. $19.0 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about GENERAL MILLS, INC.
07:01aGeneral Mills to Webcast Presentation at CAGNY Conference on Feb. 21, 2023
BU
02/01Mizuho Securities Initiates General Mills at Neutral With $75 Price Target
MT
02/01Cheerios Brings Together Real-Life Best Friends Leslie David Baker and Phyllis Smith to..
BU
02/01Analyst recommendations: Chemring, General Mills, McDonald's...
MS
01/31Halo Top® Enters the Baking Aisle for the First Time with New Feel-Good Sweets
BU
01/31General Mills Maintains Dividend at $0.54 per Share; Payable on May 1 to Shareholders o..
MT
01/30General Mills, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on May 1, 2023
CI
01/30General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared
BU
01/27UBS Upgrades General Mills to Buy From Neutral, Adjusts Price Target to $88 From $85
MT
01/25Real Food From The Ground Up acquired FoodShouldTasteGood, Inc. from General Mills, Inc..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GENERAL MILLS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 19 875 M - -
Net income 2023 2 559 M - -
Net Debt 2023 10 510 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,8x
Yield 2023 2,86%
Capitalization 44 504 M 44 504 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,77x
EV / Sales 2024 2,65x
Nbr of Employees 32 500
Free-Float 77,5%
Chart GENERAL MILLS, INC.
Duration : Period :
General Mills, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MILLS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 75,48 $
Average target price 81,45 $
Spread / Average Target 7,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey L. Harmening Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kofi A. Bruce Chief Financial Officer
Jodi J. Benson Vice President-International
Jaime Montemayor Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Stephen A. Odland Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL MILLS, INC.-9.98%44 504
NESTLÉ S.A.4.33%333 955
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-1.11%89 856
THE HERSHEY COMPANY2.03%48 457
KRAFT HEINZ-3.27%48 238
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY-11.38%45 013