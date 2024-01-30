In honor of American Heart Month, consumers can purchase special-edition boxes of Cheerios or personalize their own yellow box to remind loved ones of the importance of taking care of their heart

Cheerios is bringing back its beloved Happy Heart Shapes in honor of American Heart Month with a fun new twist. To celebrate five years of Happy Heart Shapes and the role Cheerios can play in supporting Americans who want to live a heart-healthy lifestyle, Cheerios is launching special-edition boxes featuring names of those who inspire you to make heart healthy choices.

In addition to special-edition boxes with names like Mom, Friend, Grandparents and Family in both English and Spanish available at retailers nationwide throughout February, consumers can also order personalized yellow boxes online featuring any name (within 18 characters) at Cheerios.com1.

With more than 100 million Americans having some form of heart disease, Cheerios understands how important heart health is. When people see Grandma, Abuelo, Bestie, Dad, and the names of other loved ones on the cover of their box, they will be reminded to take care of their heart not only for themselves, but for those people who mean the most to them. The name boxes are a great way to remind people that apart from the convenience and great taste, Cheerios are made with whole grain oats, which can help lower cholesterol as part of a heart healthy diet2.

“From being there to cheer on your kids’ activities to laughs across the breakfast table – these are the moments with loved ones that remind us why it’s worth saying, ‘Yes’ to taking care of our heart health,” said Kathy Dixon, Senior Brand Experience Manager for Cheerios. “This year, the special-edition Cheerios name boxes and Happy Heart Shapes are a simple reminder for people to take care of their heart so they can be there for all of life’s special moments.”

Special-edition boxes will be available at retailers nationwide in five delicious flavors: Original yellow-box Cheerios, Honey Nut Cheerios, Chocolate, Strawberry Banana and Apple Cinnamon. Learn more here.

1Personalized box via Cheerios.com is $20, add an acrylic case for +$20, free shipping. Available while supplies last.

2Three grams of soluble fiber daily from whole grain oat foods, like Cheerios, in a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol, may reduce the risk of heart disease. Cheerios cereal provides 1.5 grams per serving. Other flavors in the heart shape promotion provide .75 grams per serving.

