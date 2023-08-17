Mitsui & Co. has invested an undisclosed amount in U.S. regenerative agriculture company RRG Nature Based Solutions, the Japanese trading giant said Thursday.

Through this investment, Mitsui aims to contribute to the stabilization of world food production and the conservation of natural capital by developing new solutions that support the transition to regenerative agriculture, the company said in a news release.

Established in January, RRG NBS offers a one-stop solution from project design to development. It is a unit of agriculture-focused investment firm Renewable Resources Group, which has a 20-year track record of developing sustainable farming and water conservation projects, Mitsui said.

Regenerative agriculture methods, which seek to restore the natural environment through smart farming practices, are being widely adopted worldwide.

Global companies such as Archer Daniels Midland, Bayer, General Mills, Microsoft, PepsiCo, Walmart and Unilever support regenerative farming to meet their climate goals.

Mitsui has pledged to cut emissions by half from 2020 levels by 2030 before reaching carbon neutrality in 2050.

