Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Mills, Inc.    GIS

GENERAL MILLS, INC.

(GIS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 09/23 09:57:55 am
58.195 USD   +0.35%
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08:50aGENERAL MILLS : Transcript – Prepared Remarks
PU
08:38aGeneral Mills Reports Stronger Sales, But Growth Moderates -- Update
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lockdown baking boom boosts General Mills sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 09:30am EDT
FILE PHOTO: General Mills cereals rest on a shelf inside of a grocery store in New York

Cheerios maker General Mills Inc on Wednesday reported quarterly sales and profits that beat estimates as a surge in baking and cooking by stuck-at-home students and families drove a jump in sales in most of its product lines.

The company said it has seen a 91% increase in 18- to 24-year-olds visiting its Pillsbury and Betty Crocker websites since the start of the crisis, with 7 million monthly visitors seeking out recipes made from those brands' dough and cake mixes.

That helped sales of its baking products and meals jump 31% in the quarter, allowing the Yoplait yogurt maker to raise its quarterly dividend by 4% and its shares rose as much as 3.5% in early trading in response.

With more people continuing to work from home and an increasing number of students taking online classes, demand for breakfast items like Cheerios cereal and Yoplait also jumped.

The company held or grew share in 8 out of its 10 top retail categories in the three months ended August, and said it continued to expect at-home demand to remain elevated in the current quarter compared to pre-pandemic levels.

It expects high single-digit retail sales growth in North America.

"Not only are we gaining share, we're attracting new consumers in this environment," Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Harmening said, adding the new customers were heavily skewed to younger and Hispanic households than existing users.

Net earnings rose nearly 23% to $639 million in the first quarter, but could be pressured over the next three months as the company increasingly uses third-party manufacturers to meet retail demand and spends more on hygiene and sanitation measures.

Since the start of the pandemic, General Mills has employed around 30 new external manufacturers to boost its capacity by about 25% in North America, Harmening said.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale and Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GENERAL MILLS, INC.
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08:50aGENERAL MILLS : Transcript – Prepared Remarks
PU
08:38aGeneral Mills Reports Stronger Sales, But Growth Moderates -- Update
DJ
08:25aGENERAL MILLS : Q1 Presentation
PU
07:35aLockdown baking boom boosts General Mills sales
RE
07:34aGeneral Mills Reports Another Sales Gain, But Growth Slows
DJ
07:26aGENERAL MILLS : Raises Quarterly Dividend by 4.1%, to 51 Cents
DJ
07:14aGENERAL MILLS : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:10aGENERAL MILLS : Fiscal 2021 Q1 Earnings Press Release (opens in new window)
PU
07:09aGENERAL MILLS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17 182 M - -
Net income 2021 2 154 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 375 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,4x
Yield 2021 3,44%
Capitalization 35 427 M 35 427 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,72x
EV / Sales 2022 2,66x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float 80,7%
Chart GENERAL MILLS, INC.
Duration : Period :
General Mills, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MILLS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 63,70 $
Last Close Price 57,99 $
Spread / Highest target 25,9%
Spread / Average Target 9,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey L. Harmening Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kofi A. Bruce Chief Financial Officer
Jodi J. Benson Chief Innovation, Technology & Quality Officer
Jaime Montemayor Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Stephen A. Odland Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MILLS, INC.8.05%35 427
NESTLÉ S.A.4.22%330 767
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC1.33%79 716
DANONE-25.63%41 791
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-9.03%35 736
THE HERSHEY COMPANY-6.50%28 589
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group