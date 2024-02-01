Football fans not in the delivery areas can take advantage of nationwide grocery delivery offers for Totino’s to make featured recipes at home

For the first time ever, Totino’s™ Pizza Rolls™ is bringing hot-and-ready deliveries right to your front door, providing the ultimate Big Game snacking experience. Available only on Sunday, Feb. 11, via DoorDash and Uber Eats platforms, football and snacking fans in select areas of Las Vegas, Los Angeles and New York City can select from a menu of special-edition recipes and have the Pizza Rolls dropped off at their door by a fleet of Totino’s-only delivery drivers – hot and ready to eat.

The special edition Totino’s Pizza Rolls, available only via delivery, include:

Garlic Parmesan Totino’s Pizza Rolls: Add even more Italian flavor to these delicious pizza snacks with garlicky butter, Parmesan and parsley!

Add even more Italian flavor to these delicious pizza snacks with garlicky butter, Parmesan and parsley! Buffalo Ranch Pizza Rolls: This Buffalo-flavored pizza snacks recipe is a mashup made in heaven! Experience Totino’s Pizza Rolls with tangy buffalo sauce and ranch for a balanced mix that creates a flavor explosion.

This Buffalo-flavored pizza snacks recipe is a mashup made in heaven! Experience Totino’s Pizza Rolls with tangy buffalo sauce and ranch for a balanced mix that creates a flavor explosion. Nacho Pizza Rolls: Can’t choose between pizza snacks and nachos? No problem! This easy, cheesy Nacho Pizza Rolls snack recipe is perfect for game day with endless topping combinations to explore.

Can’t choose between pizza snacks and nachos? No problem! This easy, cheesy Nacho Pizza Rolls snack recipe is perfect for game day with endless topping combinations to explore. Sweet Sesame SF Pizza Rolls: Immerse yourself in the electrifying energy of game day while relishing the tantalizing flavors of Asian fusion Pizza Rolls that ignite a symphony of taste buds and touchdown celebrations!

Immerse yourself in the electrifying energy of game day while relishing the tantalizing flavors of Asian fusion Pizza Rolls that ignite a symphony of taste buds and touchdown celebrations! Kansas City BBQ Pizza Rolls: Celebrate game day with the irresistible combination of Kansas City BBQ Pizza Rolls, where the smoky richness of the barbeque melds seamlessly with the excitement of the game, creating a winning feast for fans!

“Pizza’s the most ordered food during the Big Game, but this year Totino’s is taking a slice from pizza delivery orders and giving fans a way to eat delicious hot-and-ready Pizza Rolls snacks as part of their game day spreads,” said Taylor Roseberry, Brand Experience Manager for Totino’s. “Totino’s Pizza Rolls are the perfect shareable snack and now fans can enjoy them in a whole new way for an unmatched and affordable snacking experience.”

To order the exclusive Totino’s Pizza Rolls recipes for delivery, residents in select areas of New York City, Los Angeles and Las Vegas can search for “Pete ZaRoll’s by Totino’s” on DoorDash and Uber Eats on Sunday, Feb. 11. Orders will then be delivered by Totino’s dedicated fleet of drivers ready to serve to your game day guests. Looking for an extra kick of heat? All orders come with packets of Tapatío Hot Sauce to drizzle on top. Orders available while supplies last.

For those outside cities where delivery is available, pizza snack lovers can recreate the recipes at home with just a few simple ingredients, and to make things even easier, Totino’s is offering nationwide deals on grocery delivery via DoorDash*, including:

From Feb. 5–8, consumers can receive $2 off their order when buying two bags of Totino’s Pizza Rolls in one transaction

From Feb. 9–11, fans can score $2 off on one bag of Totino’s Pizza Rolls and DashPass subscribers will save $4 on one bag

In celebration of Totino’s Big Game delivery, and partnership with comedian and actor Pete Davidson, the duo is releasing a digital short where Davidson uses “Pete’s Fleet” of delivery robots to race against a flat pizza delivery messenger as they navigate New York City. As “Pete’s Fleet" comes out victorious, everyone gets to enjoy Totino’s Pizza Rolls! The content, developed in partnership with MVRK and directed by “Bupkis” producer Judah Miller, will air exclusively on Totino’s social channels this football post-season.

For more information on Totino’s delivery, visit TotinosHere.com. For more information on all of Totino’s™ offerings, visit Totinos.com and follow Totino’s™ on social at Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter.

*Limit one (1) per cart. Offers valid February 5-11, 2024.

